Review-Journal teams up with Fox for ‘Battleground’ election series

Hosted by journalist S.E. Cupp, “Battleground” will delve into the role voters play in the Nov. 5 contest with reporting and analysis from six of seven swing states.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is teaming up with Fox-owned local television stations on a weekday political series that focuses on battleground states ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Hosted by journalist S.E. Cupp, “Battleground” will provide news and analysis from six swing states: Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia. The digital-first initiative will rely on contributions from affiliate stations and partnering newspapers to give the full view of swing-state voters and the issues they care about.

“Review-Journal political reporter Jessica Hill will make appearances on ‘Battleground’ to share the latest important Nevada election news with viewers,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “Her on-the-ground reporting will bring critical contributions to the show, and will help inform voters everywhere about the stakes of this year’s campaign.”

The series has been weekly since June 10. It will transition to a daily format, Monday through Friday, on Aug. 12. “Battleground” will air on Fox-TV affiliates in other states and stream from the Review-Journal’s website, reviewjournal.com, at 8 p.m. Pacific. It will also be available on YouTube.

Jim Prather, vice president of digital strategy at the Review-Journal, said the Review-Journal will share local stories with national audiences and educate Nevadans on issues in other battleground states.

“They’ll be able to learn in one place, one location, what’s happening in those battleground states everyday,” Prather said. “People are interested. The election is of high interest and we’ve got to work to deliver unique content you won’t find anywhere else.”

Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming and development for Fox stations, said in a statement that the show’s reliance on nationwide contributions will help give viewers a better grasp of the ever-changing presidential campaign.

“This race, which has seen more twists and turns than any reality show, promises to be a nailbiter ‘til the very end,” Brown said in a news release. “‘Battleground’ will be there every step of the way, with detailed analysis and a clear grasp on statewide sentiment.”

