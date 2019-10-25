RJ Politics interviews Pete Buttigieg — PODCAST

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was campaigning for the 2020 presidential election in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This week’s episode of the RJ Politics podcast features an interview with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

Politics reporter Rory Appleton interviewed Buttigieg before his east Las Vegas rally. They discussed Buttigieg’s take on health care, foreign policy and beating President Donald Trump.

Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius also discussed the state of the Democratic presidential field, as well as Trump’s decision to omit Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., from his state campaign leadership.

