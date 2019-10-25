RJ Politics interviews Pete Buttigieg — PODCAST
RJ Politics talks health care, foreign policy with 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.
This week’s episode of the RJ Politics podcast features an interview with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.
Politics reporter Rory Appleton interviewed Buttigieg before his east Las Vegas rally. They discussed Buttigieg’s take on health care, foreign policy and beating President Donald Trump.
Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius also discussed the state of the Democratic presidential field, as well as Trump’s decision to omit Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., from his state campaign leadership.
