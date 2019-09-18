RJ Politics talks with Cory Booker — PODCAST

The second episode of the RJ Politics podcast features an interview with Sen. Cory Booker and discussion on Trump’s firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during Rep. Steven Horsford's Labor Day Cookout at Craig Ranch Park on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The second episode of the Review-Journal’s weekly political podcast, RJ Politics, launched Friday. It features an interview with New Jersey senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Cory Booker, as well as analysis on President Donald Trump’s firing of National Security Adviser from Review-Journal White House correspondent Debra Saunders.

Politics reporter Rory Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius also discuss the Nevada Republican Party’s decision to cancel its public caucus in February in favor of a Trump endorsement.

In his interview, Booker shares his platforms on gun violence, affordable housing and labor issues. The entire interview is played at the end of the podcast.