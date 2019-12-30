55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Rosen bill to push STEM careers for girls, minorities becomes law

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2019 - 2:33 pm
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a bill without fanfare over the holidays that went largely unnoticed but reflected a yearslong effort by Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen to expand educational opportunities in math and science for young women and students of color.

The bipartisan Building Blocks of STEM Act was signed into law on Dec. 24 after approval by the House and Senate.

Although the bill signing was eclipsed by votes on spending bills and impeachment, the success of the STEM Act was hailed by Rosen, D-Nev., a former computer programmer who has pushed legislation to encourage young women to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and careers.

“I want to inspire,” Rosen told the Review-Journal during an interview in her Capitol Hill office.

“This bill is particularly for young girls but also for young girls and underrepresented minorities to realize all the things you can do by understanding computer science, STEM or technology, and where it can take you,” Rosen said.

A first-term senator, Rosen was first elected to Congress in 2016 as a representative in the Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District centered in Henderson.

She was handpicked by former Senate Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., to run for the House seat, and to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller. She won the Senate race with just over 50 percent of the vote.

Rosen, a former synagogue president and software developer, first filed her STEM bill when she was in the House. It died for a lack of a vote in the Senate.

After being elected to the Senate, one of the committees she was assigned was the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

From that committee, Rosen refiled the STEM bill and wrangled bipartisan support from colleagues that included Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and five others.

The new law directs the National Science Foundation grant programs to actively recruit and encourage young women to participate in STEM education programs, a move to help break down the gender barriers in the field.

Specifically, the new law directs the foundation to encourage the participation of girls in kindergarten and grade school into those math and science fields.

The bill drew praise from a variety of organizations.

America’s long-term technological, economic and security interests benefit from girls having early and consistent exposure to STEM fields, said Sylvia Acevedo, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the USA.

And despite recent strides made by women in STEM careers, barriers of gender equality still exist.

“This is particularly true for girls, especially girls of color,” said Kimberly Churches, CEO of American Association of University Women.

Rosen said she got into computer programming accidentally, and she’s not sure why young girls are intimidated by the STEM fields. It could be cultural or societal, she speculates.

But Rosen said her law will expose young women to the opportunity, and “open their mind to the possibility” of a career that is not necessarily portrayed on a television show, where everyone is a “doctor, lawyer or a fireman.”

“This marks a massive leap forward for the opportunities that young girls will have in science, technology, engineering and math,” Rosen said.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during the 2020 presidential gun safety foru ...
Nevada key to politics nationwide in 2020
By / RJ

The Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump and the fate of the Democratic majority in the House are two elections Nevadans will play a large role in next year.