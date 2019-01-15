Russia probe key in hearing for Trump’s attorney general nominee

William Barr told Republican and Democratic senators Tuesday that the special counsel probe into Russian meddling should be completed, but he is expected to be grilled about a memo he wrote last year questioning the investigation.

WASHINGTON — A Senate confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney general began Tuesday, with nominee William Barr telling Republican and Democratic senators that the special counsel probe into Russian meddling should be completed.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., told Barr that the attorney general must be willing to “reject pressure” from the president and carry out the law.

Following opening statements from senators voicing concerns that the Mueller probe be protected and allow to continue, Barr said he favored allowing the probe to go forward until it is finished.

“I believe it is vitally important that the special counsel be allowed to complete his investigation,’’ Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Barr’s testimony is significant because he has been critical of special counsel Robert Mueller III’s probe as a private citizen and, if confirmed, would have oversight of the investigation.

With Republicans in the majority of the committee and the Senate, it is widely expected that Barr will be confirmed as the highest law enforcement officer in the nation. It would be his second stint in the position, having served as President George H. W. Bush’s attorney general from from 1991 to 1993.

He would replace Jeff Sessions, who was fired by Trump last year amid withering criticism from the president over Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller probe.

The politically charged atmosphere of the hearing was expected to focus on Barr’s views about the ongoing investigation and what should be made public once Mueller files his final report.

Barr will face questioning from at least three presidential aspirants, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

All three committee members are exploring a run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Mueller investigation as a “witch hunt” and has demanded loyalty from people he appoints to Cabinet-level positions.

As a result, Democrats are expected to grill Barr on his allegiances to the president and the rule of law.

Barr wrote an unsolicited memo in June to the Justice Department that questioned why Mueller had asked the president to submit to interrogation about allegations of obstruction of justice.

But Barr told the committee on Tuesday that he was not questioning Mueller’s investigation but instead arguing a theory he thought the special counsel was considering.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said in advance of the hearing that questioning would focus on the memo.

“The memo — there will be a lot of talk about it. There should be,” Graham said.

Feinstein said the memo displayed the nominee’s belief that the president has a “large sweeping” authority to carry out his executive duties.

She told Barr that some of your past statements “on presidential power are concerning.” It’s important for the next attorney general to reject pressure from Congress and the president to protect the integrity of the Justice Department, she added.

