107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

SAUNDERS: Is Joe Biden really such a good guy?

President Joe Biden speaks during a presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate ...
President Joe Biden speaks during a presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The first 2024 presidential debate is seen on TV between President Joe Biden and Republican pre ...
The first 2024 presidential debate is seen on TV between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, hosted by CNN, in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)
More Stories
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Commissioners express support for red light camera bill in upcoming legislative session
CSN acting president William Kibler (CSN)
NSHE hires acting CSN president for yearlong stint
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald speaks during a Protect the Vote event at ...
Nevada GOP official takes on role as Trump campaign adviser
Shaquille O’Neal gives a speech during an event at the Doolittle Complex basketball courts in ...
Shaq’s foundation getting nearly 5 acres in Clark County
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 5:19 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Ever since Thursday’s debate, it has been clear to the American public that a mentally compromised President Joe Biden has put his own ego ahead of the country — a charge the left has hurled at Donald Trump from his first day in office.

Now the big-media mantra is that it is such a shame that Biden isn’t up to the job because, while he shouldn’t be in the Oval Office, he really is such an incredibly good guy. A New York Times headline for a Thomas Friedman column captured big media’s lamentations: “Joe Biden is a Good Man and a Good President. He Must Bow Out of the Race.”

I don’t think Biden is as good as he likes to portray himself. I don’t think he’s a good president. So I’m only buying the last part of that statement.

To start, Biden has stayed in office past his due date, with little regard for what’s best for the country or the American people. Our national security rivals see how weak our president is, which makes the world a more dangerous place. Not good.

Biden likes to say that he devoted his life to public service, but he wasn’t putting the public first.

What’s more, Biden’s inner circle was limited to people who played along with the charade — yes people who wouldn’t challenge him. (Hmmmm. When did we hear that before about a U.S. president?) Not good for a president.

Biden has failed to live up to his promise to voters who were led to believe that if elected, the former vice president would govern as a steady hand and a moderate.

In office, Biden has governed further to the left of the man who picked him to be his running mate. Barack Obama didn’t open the border. Biden did. Until it hurt him politically. Not good.

In 1991 when then-President George H. W. Bush nominated Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Biden had no problem raking Thomas over the coals for the essentially uncorroborated charge that Thomas had sexually harassed attorney Anita Hill when she was a subordinate in the Department of Education and EEOC. Biden was one of 48 senators to vote against the justice’s confirmation.

Yet Biden had no problem palling around with the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., who was notorious for, as the late Michael Kelly wrote in GQ, “his obsessive public womanizing and his frequent boorishness,” not to mention manhandling waitresses.

Later according to Politico, Biden offered that the Thomas hearings brought up the issue of “sexual harassment,” an issue “no one wanted to touch.” Like he was so good. When he wasn’t.

In 2012, then Vice President Biden warned a racially mixed audience that, if elected, GOP nominee Mitt Romney would “put y’all back in chains.” A cheap shot against a good man.

I don’t like to kick a man when he is down. But really, that never stopped Joe Biden.

Contact Review-Journal Washington columnist Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com. Follow @debrajsaunders on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the feder ...
Rudolph Giuliani disbarred in New York
By Philip Marcelo The Associated Press

A court found the former New York mayor repeatedly made false statements about Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
SAUNDERS: November is coming. And Biden has a new immigration plan.
recommend 2
SAUNDERS: Biden and Trump to debate again — but they’re not the same men
recommend 3
SAUNDERS: Not debatable that Biden fumbled in faceoff with Trump
recommend 4
SAUNDERS: Hey Big Spender — Trump makes appeal to service industry
recommend 5
SAUNDERS: Hunter Biden is guilty. But you knew that.
recommend 6
SAUNDERS: Biden’s cheap shot on Trump, bleach and COVID