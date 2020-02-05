Senate acquits Trump in impeachment

The Republican-controlled Senate Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

President Donald Trump waves after delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., is questioned by reporters as he arrives at the Capitol for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listen as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Anti-Trump protestors demonstrate in the Rotunda of the the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was found not guilty by the Senate on Wednesday on House impeachment charges that he abused his office to solicit Ukraine to investigate a political opponent and subsequently obstructed a congressional investigation.

Senators stood at their desks in the ornate chamber and voted “guilty” or “not guilty” on the charges as a packed visitor’s gallery looked on. The votes to acquit the president ended the third impeachment trial in U.S. history.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presided over the trial that exposed the deep partisan divide in the country following the election of Trump three years ago.

The Senate voted, 52-48, to acquit the president on charges of abuse of power. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah voted with Democrats to convict the president

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” Romney said prior to the vote on the Senate floor.

On the charge of obstruction of Congress, the Senate voted along party lines, 53-47, to find him not guilty.

Romney voted to acquit on the second charge, saying the president’s conduct was excessive but not illegal.

Leaders in both parties said there was little doubt of acquittal, with a two-thirds majority, or 20 Republicans needed to join the Democratic caucus to provide 67 votes to convict and remove from office.

“That wasn’t going to happen,” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D.

But Romney’s break from the party and his reasoning in voting to convict the president dampened the enthusiasm of the Republican conference, and underscored the difficult decisions faced in judging the punishment for Trump’s improper conduct.

“The evidence is sufficient to convict the president on both counts,” said Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, considered the most vulnerable Democrat up for re-election in 2020 from a state Trump carried heavily three years ago.

Jones was one of several Democrats being eyed closely to see if he would break from his party and vote with Republicans to acquit.

“I will not shrink from my duty,” Jones said. “It is simply a matter of right or wrong.”

Nevada Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen supported conviction. The vote of neither was never in doubt, although both said they weighed the evidence.

Rosen said she sat through the trial, listened to the evidence and took copious notes.

“Sadly, I find I have no choice but to vote to remove the president from office,” Rosen said.

Cortez Masto said she has studied law and served as a state attorney general in Nevada.

“You don’t have to study the law for years to know that stealing and cheating are wrong. It’s one of the first things we learn in our formative years,” Cortez Masto said. “And you don’t have to be a law school professor to realize that the president should not be using the job the American people gave him to benefit himself personally.”

House impeachment managers delivered stacks of documents to the Senate that were gathered during months of investigation that included testimony from State Department and national security officials about a shadow operation in Ukraine headed by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The Senate voted along party lines last week not to seek further testimony or documents in the case. While Democrats pushed for additional witnesses, Republicans said there was sufficient information to act.

Romney cited his oath and Mormon upbringing in justifying his vote. “I am profoundly religious. My faith is who I am,” he said.

Romney said the president’s acts were “extreme and egregious,” and that Romney, as a senator, took an oath to protect the Constitution.

“The great question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes he did,” Romney said.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee have both criticized the president for his solicitation of a foreign government to help in his presidential re-election bid. But both said the crimes of abuse of office and obstruction did not rise to the level to remove the president from office.

Asked if she thought Trump had learned anything from the House investigation, a December vote and weeks’ long Senate trial, Collins said: “The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson.”

Alexander said there was no need for more evidence of improper conduct by the president.

But, he said, “the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.”

Trump has claimed his innocence and criticized Democrats for conducting a partisan “witch hunt.” His lawyers said the House had overstepped its constitutional authority in an attempt to overturn the 2016 presidential election result and remove Trump from the 2020 ballot.

But House impeachment managers laid out details and testimony gathered to back the charges.

Trump used a July 25 telephone call to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into presidential political rival Joe Biden while the administration withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to that country.

When the solicitation was discovered and the House began an impeachment inquiry, Trump ordered officials and key witnesses not to comply with congressional subpoenas for testimony or documents.

One of those witnesses, former national security adviser John Bolton, told the House he would not testify before impeachment investigators. Since then, Bolton’s lawyer said the former official would testify before the Senate under subpoena.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said his panel would continue to investigate the “lawless president” and planned to subpoena Bolton to testify about Trump’s dealings in Ukraine, regardless of the Senate decision to acquit.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.