Senate committee backs Pompeo as Trump’s secretary of state

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., the sole Republican who had earlier opposed President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, tells the Senate Foreign Relations Committee he is changing his vote to yes, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 23, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — In a dramatic turn of events that showed the Trump White House retains a firm grip on Senate Republicans, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted in favor of CIA Chief Mike Pompeo to be the next secretary of state.

President Donald Trump nominated Pompeo to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whom Trump fired last month.

A negative committee vote would not have kept Pompeo from taking the helm at Foggy Bottom, as the full Senate is expected to confirm him. But a committee rejection of a secretary of state nominee would have presented a rebuke that rated as a first for the history books.

The committee discussion and vote was one of those roller-coaster rides that have become the norm inside the beltway.

Washington insiders were expecting an embarrassing trial by fire for Pompeo, after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced last week that he would not vote to confirm the CIA chief.

With Republicans controlling 10 of the committee’s 19 seats, and all committee Democrats signaling their opposition to Pompeo, Paul’s announcement seemed to seal Pompeo’s fate in the committee.

But then minutes before the committee convened, Paul released four tweets in which he announced he had changed his mind.

Having received assurances from President Trump and Director Pompeo that he agrees with the President on these important issues, I have decided to support his nomination to be our next Secretary of State. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018

