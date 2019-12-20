46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Senate, House leaders spar over next step in impeachment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2019 - 5:58 pm
 

WASHINGTON — House and Senate leaders traded verbal barbs and clashed Thursday over how to proceed with a trial in the upper legislative chamber on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the House impeachment was “rushed and rigged” and hinted at a quick trial in the Senate without witnesses that would likely lead to the acquittal of Trump on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.

McConnell’s admission that he is working with White House lawyers on how to conduct the trial in the Senate has raised concerns among Democrats that the House case for impeachment may get short shrift.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that she would not name impeachment managers or send the articles to the Senate until a fair procedure for a trial is determined.

“The next thing will be when we see the process that is set forth in the Senate,” Pelosi said.

She said at that point she would pick the number of managers to send forward with the articles of impeachment.

“So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us. So hopefully it will be fair. And when we see what that is, we’ll send our managers,” she told her weekly news conference.

The tit for tat occurred the day after the House voted mostly along party lines to approve the two articles of impeachment.

The impeachment charges stem from a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. During the call, Trump asked Zelenskiy to announce investigations into political rival Joe Biden and into a debunked claim that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the past presidential election.

The request for the investigations was made as the administration withheld nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine to fight Russian separatists.

Pelosi’s unexpected procedural delay in taking the next step — apparently in search of leverage in locking in trial arrangements — got a sour response from McConnell and from Trump.

McConnell said Democrats were “too afraid” to send the charges to the Senate, where Trump would be expected to be acquitted by the Republican majority. Trump tweeted, “Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles.” He claimed that if the Democrats didn’t transmit the charges, “they would lose by default,” though there is no constitutional requirement to send them swiftly, or at all.

Pelosi said she had heard portions of McConnell’s floor speech Thursday and the criticism of the impeachment in the House. She also echoed her concern for the Senate GOP leader’s comments that he would work with White House lawyers on the trial procedures.

Framers of the Constitution included the impeachment clause over concerns about a rogue president, Pelosi said. She said she doubted that they foresaw dealing with a rogue Senate majority leader in the equation.

During his Senate floor speech, McConnell said the partisan impeachment by the House could unsettle “the foundations of our Republic.”

The GOP leader said the impeachment was the most partisan in history. “The vote did not reflect what had been proven, it only reflects how they feel about the president,” he said.

However, House Clerk records show impeachment efforts in 1974 and 1998 also were highly partisan as was the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson in 1868.

The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to approve articles of impeachment against Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton as it did against Trump. And an impeachment vote against Clinton in the House passed largely along party lines, with five Democrats and five Republicans flipping sides.

On Feb. 24, 1868, the House voted 126-47 to impeach Johnson, a Democrat. All the votes to impeach were cast by Republicans, according to “History, Art & Archives,” a collaborative project between the Office of the Historian and the House Clerk’s Office of Art and Archives.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., defended the impeachment process and dismissed McConnell’s “partisan stem winder” as an attack on Democrats at the behest of the president.

Schumer noted that during the impeachment hearings and House floor debate, the GOP also attacked the process and “almost none defended President Trump because they couldn’t.”

The Senate’s leading Democrat also said it was Pelosi’s decision when to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

When the Senate does hold a trial, Schumer wants acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — who told reporters there was a “quid pro quo” in the Ukraine dealings only to later take back the statement — to testify.

Also on the Democratic list of potential witnesses is John Bolton, the former national security director, who was incensed with how the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was conducting a shadow Ukrainian policy.

During his news conference, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that Pelosi’s reluctance to turn over the articles to the Senate shows how little confidence she has in the case.

“She understands how weak it is,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the whole exercise of impeachment has been destructive to the nation.

“I just don’t find that any of this was healthy,” he told reporters.

Pelosi cannot send the articles to the Senate until the House passes a resolution that includes the managers that will present the case. While that could come during a pro-forma session over the holidays, it may not occur until members return from the holidays.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters as leaves the senate chamber ...
McConnell blasts ‘shoddy’ impeachment work, pledges Senate stability
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Laurie Kellman and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The top Senate Republican on Thursday denounced the “unfair” House impeachment of President Donald Trump and reassured Trump and his supporters that “moments like this are why the United States Senate exists.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., flanked by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerr ...
Pelosi won’t say when articles will go to Senate, stoking uncertainty
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Laurie Kellman The Associated Press

Her comments came as a surprise in a news conference late Wednesday that was intended to express Democrats’ somber closing message after voting to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R- N.C., speaks to reporters as the hearing with top U.S. diplomat in Ukrain ...
Staunch Trump ally NC Rep. Meadows won’t seek re-election
By Gary D. Robertson The Associated Press

The announcement from the North Carolina Republican comes just a day after the U.S. House voted to impeach Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.