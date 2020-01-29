57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Senators to question House managers, Trump lawyers — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2020 - 9:57 am
 

WASHINGTON — Senate lawmakers will pose questions to House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s legal team as the trial continues into its ninth day Wednesday and the focus turns to an upcoming vote to call former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness.

Republicans appear to lack the votes to block a subpoena for Bolton, which would likely trigger a court fight over executive privilege and extend the impeachment trial into next week and beyond.

Trump’s legal team has argued that the president’s request of Ukraine for an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden was not conditioned on the release of $400 million in military aid, which was eventually delivered without any investigation.

But a Bolton book manuscript obtained by the New York Times charges that Trump himself tied the release of the aid to his request for an investigation.

Several Republican senators said the Bolton revelation deserved to be studied and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he hoped to hear from the former national security adviser, who left the administration shortly after the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

It would take 51 votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to call witnesses. That’s a much lower threshold than the 67 votes required to remove the president; 20 Republicans would have to join with minority Democrats to reach that number.

Republican allies of Trump in the Senate have threatened to subpoena Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president.

A decision on witnesses, expected later this week, will determine the length of the trial, which Trump supporters had hoped to end within days with an acquittal of the president on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.

A vote to subpoena Bolton and other witnesses sought by Democrats, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, will surely extend the trial past the State of the Union, scheduled for Feb. 4, and possibly into early presidential caucuses and primaries.

Questions surrounding the July 25 telephone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the accounts of the request for an investigation are sure to be a focus when Republicans and Democrats pose questions in the Senate.

The questions will be vetted by Chief Justice John Roberts and posed to House managers or the Trump legal team in alternating order, the same procedure used in the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, who was acquitted in 1999.

Senators will not be able to respond or question the managers or legal team about their responses.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American t ...
New trade deal with Canada, Mexico to boost US growth, says Trump
By Kevin Freking and Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

President Donald Trump made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign, although trade experts say the impact of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will be modest.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,, center, speaks as fellow candida ...
Unite Here labor union staying neutral in Democratic primary
By Michelle L. Price and Nicholas Riccardi The Associated Press

A statement from Unite Here, the parent of the large Nevada union representing hotel and casino workers, did not indicate whether the Culinary Union, the union’s largest local, would issue its own endorsement before Nevada’s Feb. 22 caucuses.

FILE- This March 11, 2019 file photo, shows the north entrance of the Trump International in Wa ...
Titus slams Trump Organization lease of post office
By / RJ

Rep. Dina Titus and Democratic colleagues questioned officials from the General Services Administration about the potential of President Trump improperly to profit from the Trump Organization’s lease of a Washington building.

 
Trump team wraps arguments, but Bolton book allegations loom
By / RJ

President Donald Trump’s legal team argued Tuesday that he’d done nothing to warrant removal from office, even as a new book by a former aide charged the president withheld military aid to spark an investigation into a rival.