Senators to question House managers, Trump lawyers — LIVESTREAM

Senators who have been hearing evidence in President Trump’s impeachment trial will get to pose questions to House managers and the president’s legal team today.

Presiding officer Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

Former National security adviser John Bolton leaves his home in Bethesda, Md. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. The former national security adviser writes in a manuscript that Trump wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it committed to helping with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden. (Luis M. Alvarez/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Wildwood, N.J. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., departs the chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, after the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress ended for the day. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This artist sketch depicts the Republican side of the Senate during defense arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is questioned by reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska., left, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — Senate lawmakers will pose questions to House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s legal team as the trial continues into its ninth day Wednesday and the focus turns to an upcoming vote to call former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness.

Republicans appear to lack the votes to block a subpoena for Bolton, which would likely trigger a court fight over executive privilege and extend the impeachment trial into next week and beyond.

Trump’s legal team has argued that the president’s request of Ukraine for an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden was not conditioned on the release of $400 million in military aid, which was eventually delivered without any investigation.

But a Bolton book manuscript obtained by the New York Times charges that Trump himself tied the release of the aid to his request for an investigation.

Several Republican senators said the Bolton revelation deserved to be studied and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he hoped to hear from the former national security adviser, who left the administration shortly after the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

It would take 51 votes in the Republican-controlled Senate to call witnesses. That’s a much lower threshold than the 67 votes required to remove the president; 20 Republicans would have to join with minority Democrats to reach that number.

Republican allies of Trump in the Senate have threatened to subpoena Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president.

A decision on witnesses, expected later this week, will determine the length of the trial, which Trump supporters had hoped to end within days with an acquittal of the president on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.

A vote to subpoena Bolton and other witnesses sought by Democrats, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, will surely extend the trial past the State of the Union, scheduled for Feb. 4, and possibly into early presidential caucuses and primaries.

Questions surrounding the July 25 telephone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the accounts of the request for an investigation are sure to be a focus when Republicans and Democrats pose questions in the Senate.

The questions will be vetted by Chief Justice John Roberts and posed to House managers or the Trump legal team in alternating order, the same procedure used in the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, who was acquitted in 1999.

Senators will not be able to respond or question the managers or legal team about their responses.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.