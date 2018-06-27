Supreme Court Justice Kennedy announces retirement

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy say Wednesday he is retiring, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania law school, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP)

President Donald Trump, left, and Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy participate in a public swearing-in ceremony for Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of the White House White House in Washington, Monday, April 10, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday – signaling a seismic shift that will settle the nation’s top court on firmly conservative ground.

An appointee of President Ronald Reagan in 1987, Kennedy had come to be known as the top court’s swing vote, at times voting with the bench’s four conservatives and at others voting with the its four liberals. The 81-year-old jurist from California will leave July 31 as the most influential member of the court, whose decision to retire could determine the outcome of long-standing issues before the court.

President Donald Trump is sure to nominate an unquestionably conservative pick to replace Kennedy.

Trump’s first high court nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed in April 2017.

Trump told reporters Wednesday that he will pick Kennedy’s replacement from a list he released as a candidate in 2016 – and later augmented — to demonstrate that he would nominate only strong conservatives who would check what the right sees as the left’s judicial activism.

Trump described Kennedy as a judge with “tremendous vision and tremendous heart” – adding, “hopefully we will pick someone who is equally outstanding.”

Conservatives have not always been as enamored of the soon-to-retire justice. It was Kennedy who in 2015 wrote the game-changing decision to legalize same-sex marriage that revealed the jurist’s romantic side.

“In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than they once were,” he wrote in a decision backed by the four justices picked by Democrats.

Kennedy also wrote the 2011 decision that ordered California to release 33,000 of the state prison system’s 143,000 inmates to relieve overcrowding.

Kennedy angered liberals with his 2010 Citizens United decision that voided federal campaign laws on First Amendment grounds.

