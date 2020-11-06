Tensions grow as police watch during protest at Clark County election headquarters

A protest to fight against what organizers say is “election fraud” is underway outside the election department office in North Las Vegas.

President Donald Trump supporters wave flags and chant Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, outside the Clark County Election Department office in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters are seen outside the Clark County Election Building in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Activist Mike Coudrey addresses the Trump protest crowd Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, outside the Clark County Election Department office in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A second night of protests on Thursday outside the Clark County Election Department attracted a large, vocal crowd claiming fraud in Nevada’s count.

The #StopTheSteal protest to fight against what organizers allege is “election fraud” began at 6 p.m. outside the election department office in North Las Vegas, and grew in size as the protest went on.

Protesters, touting American flags and Trump 2020 flags, gathered outside the Clark County Election Department to protest the ballot counting, yelling about voter fraud and illegal votes. At least one protester was seen walking around with a large yellow Proud Boys flag. Organizers asked people to share their experiences of witnessing voter fraud during the election.

The crowd cheered when asked if anyone had witnessed voter fraud this election. Organizers are asking people to share their experiences. pic.twitter.com/O9ZHVlzGg4 — Alexis Ford (@alexisdford) November 6, 2020

One counter-protester was seen waving a Democrat flag. He told police other protesters were trying to assault him. When a group approached him, a protester with a Women for Trump flag encouraged others to respect him even if they didn’t agree with him. A protester in a MAGA hat was also seen shining a strobe light into the eyes of the counter-protester and an ABC reporter.

A similar protest drew about 70 people to the election department Wednesday night while protests elsewhere in the nation demanding a halt to counting ballots led to safety concerns in several cities.

SCENE AT NV ELECTION BUILDING: A man with a horn, encouraging the protest group to form a prayer circle, is leading the protestors in a prayer. We observe this group to be pro-Trump. #Nevada #Vegas #2020Election #RJNow pic.twitter.com/MLVCWl0fDF — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) November 6, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

