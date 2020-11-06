Tensions grow as police watch during protest at Clark County election headquarters
A protest to fight against what organizers say is “election fraud” is underway outside the election department office in North Las Vegas.
A second night of protests on Thursday outside the Clark County Election Department attracted a large, vocal crowd claiming fraud in Nevada’s count.
The #StopTheSteal protest to fight against what organizers allege is “election fraud” began at 6 p.m. outside the election department office in North Las Vegas, and grew in size as the protest went on.
Protesters, touting American flags and Trump 2020 flags, gathered outside the Clark County Election Department to protest the ballot counting, yelling about voter fraud and illegal votes. At least one protester was seen walking around with a large yellow Proud Boys flag. Organizers asked people to share their experiences of witnessing voter fraud during the election.
One counter-protester was seen waving a Democrat flag. He told police other protesters were trying to assault him. When a group approached him, a protester with a Women for Trump flag encouraged others to respect him even if they didn’t agree with him. A protester in a MAGA hat was also seen shining a strobe light into the eyes of the counter-protester and an ABC reporter.
A similar protest drew about 70 people to the election department Wednesday night while protests elsewhere in the nation demanding a halt to counting ballots led to safety concerns in several cities.
