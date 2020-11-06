71°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Politics and Government

Tensions grow as police watch during protest at Clark County election headquarters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 5:32 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2020 - 7:41 pm

A second night of protests on Thursday outside the Clark County Election Department attracted a large, vocal crowd claiming fraud in Nevada’s count.

The #StopTheSteal protest to fight against what organizers allege is “election fraud” began at 6 p.m. outside the election department office in North Las Vegas, and grew in size as the protest went on.

Protesters, touting American flags and Trump 2020 flags, gathered outside the Clark County Election Department to protest the ballot counting, yelling about voter fraud and illegal votes. At least one protester was seen walking around with a large yellow Proud Boys flag. Organizers asked people to share their experiences of witnessing voter fraud during the election.

One counter-protester was seen waving a Democrat flag. He told police other protesters were trying to assault him. When a group approached him, a protester with a Women for Trump flag encouraged others to respect him even if they didn’t agree with him. A protester in a MAGA hat was also seen shining a strobe light into the eyes of the counter-protester and an ABC reporter.

A similar protest drew about 70 people to the election department Wednesday night while protests elsewhere in the nation demanding a halt to counting ballots led to safety concerns in several cities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
Trump campaign to file lawsuit to stop counting votes in Nevada
Trump campaign to file lawsuit to stop counting votes in Nevada
3
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
4
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
5
Trump backers protest ballot count at Clark County election HQ
Trump backers protest ballot count at Clark County election HQ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Stavros Anthony, a Republican running for Clark County Commission District C, at Trigono Hills ...
Several down-ballot races remain too close to call
By Shea Johnson / RJ and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

With ballots trickling in to county elections offices across the state, several tight contests in Nevada remain too close to call.