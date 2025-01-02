‘The U.S.A. is breaking down’: Trump reacts to recent attack in New Orleans

President-elect Donald Trump reacted to recent attack in New Orleans that killed 15. He has yet to comment specifically on the attack on his hotel property in Las Vegas.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Donald Trump went on a social media blast following the recent truck attack in New Orleans that killed 15 people, though he has yet to make a specific comment on the cybertruck explosion that occurred outside of his hotel in Las Vegas.

On his Truth Social, the president-elect said the crime rate in the country is at a “level that nobody has ever seen before.”

“Our hearts are with all the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers at the New Orleans Police Department,” he wrote on Wednesday. “The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!”

Later he posted “this is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS and said the “DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job,” calling them incompetent and corrupt.

It wasn’t clear what event he was referring to.

“The USA is breaking down,” he wrote. “A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place across our Nation. Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it.”

Eric Trump, a son of Trump and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted about the fire on X, praising the fire department and local law enforcement “for their swift response and professionalism.”

