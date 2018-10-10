Tickets for Las Vegas event with Clintons on sale this week

Tickets for a post-election event in Las Vegas featuring Bill and Hillary Clinton go on sale this week.

Hillary and Bill Clinton announced on Monday they will visit four cities in 2018 and nine in 2019 across North America in a series of conversations dubbed “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton." The Clintons will be coming to Las Vegas on Nov. 18. (Seth Wenig/AP file)

The former president and presidential candidate will open a four-city tour in Las Vegas on Nov. 18 to share “stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking toward the future,” said Live Nation, which is producing the tour.

Tickets for the Las Vegas stop at the Park Theater are available through a Live Nation presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday using the password VOCALS. Tickets are priced from $72.48 to $228.44.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets for both the presale and the general public sale are available at https://livemu.sc/2IMl4G7.

The couple will also visit Toronto on Nov. 27, Montreal on Nov. 28 and Sugar Land, Texas, on Dec. 4.

