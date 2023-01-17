50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Politics and Government

Titus reintroduces bump stock ban legislation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2023 - 3:37 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2023 - 4:37 pm
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-a ...
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., reintroduced legislation that would ban bump stocks after a recent federal appeals court ruling blocked a ban put forward during the Trump administration.

Titus, a member of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, alongside Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., and Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., introduced the Closing the Bump Stock Loophole Act on Tuesday, which would codify a permanent ban of bump stocks into law by requiring the devices to be treated like machine guns, which are subject to strict regulations, according to a statement from Titus’ office.

Bump stocks, devices that are attached to semiautomatic rifles to rapidly increase the rate of fire to that approaching a fully automatic rifle, were used by the gunman who killed more than 58 people and injured hundreds in Las Vegas in October 2017 at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. Gunman Stephen Paddock attached bump stocks to 13 semi-automatic rifles when he opened fire on the festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino before eventually taking his own life.

In response, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in December 2018 modified its regulations to classify bump stocks similarly to fully automatic weapons, which are restricted by federal law. But that rule was challenged in federal court, and while some appeals courts upheld the rule, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans struck down the rule, saying in part that gun control measures were the province of Congress and not the executive branch.

Now, lawmakers fear the bump stock ban could go before the U.S. Supreme Court, which could overturn it nationwide.

Titus also introduced the legislation in the last congressional session. While it passed the House as a provision in the Safer Communities Act, it failed under Senate Republicans, who took the provision out of the package. Titus’ staffers are optimistic that with bipartisan sponsorship, the legislation can pass this time around.

“Over five years after the deadliest mass shooting in our nation’s history occurred in my district, we still have not permanently outlawed bump stocks,” said Titus in the statement. “We must reverse the unfortunate trend of inaction in Congress on gun violence prevention. If we do nothing, especially in light of recent judicial action, we risk allowing the use of bump stocks to be legal and more lives to be lost.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines
2
Sigal Chattah is new national rep to the Republican National Committee
Sigal Chattah is new national rep to the Republican National Committee
3
Kyle Rittenhouse event at Venetian canceled
Kyle Rittenhouse event at Venetian canceled
4
Legal Aid Center addresses evictions as rental help winds down
Legal Aid Center addresses evictions as rental help winds down
5
6 running for open Henderson City Council seat — so far
6 running for open Henderson City Council seat — so far
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden responds to reporters questions after speaking about the economy in the Sou ...
Timeline of key dates on Biden, classified documents
The Associated Press

It was early last November when President Joe Biden’s personal lawyers first came across Obama-Biden administration documents, including classified material, in an office that Biden had used in Washington after his time as vice president.

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a mee ...
Lawyers found more classified documents at Biden’s home
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The White House says lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known.

More stories for you
Nevada lawmakers ‘disappointed’ in block on bump stock ban
Nevada lawmakers ‘disappointed’ in block on bump stock ban
‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally
‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally
Nevada GOP chair repeatedly takes the 5th in Jan. 6 deposition
Nevada GOP chair repeatedly takes the 5th in Jan. 6 deposition
Cortez Masto sworn in for second Senate term
Cortez Masto sworn in for second Senate term
Bipartisan electoral vote reform set in wake of Jan. 6 attack
Bipartisan electoral vote reform set in wake of Jan. 6 attack
Nevada to get $167M in year-end funding bill
Nevada to get $167M in year-end funding bill