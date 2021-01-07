Transportation Secretary Chao latest to resign from administration

Resignations from the Trump administration are starting to be made in the wake of the mob incited by the president that overtook the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao resigned from the Trump administration on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Chao talks about technological advances in transportation and the government's role while in the North Hall for CES 2020 Day 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney mingles with other attendees in the in the East Room of the the White House in Washington, before President Donald Trump arrives to speak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest-ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, resigned his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland on Thursday, saying “I can’t do it. I can’t stay.”

Mulvaney said he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday night to tell him that he was resigning. He served as acting White House chief of staff from January 2019 until March 2020. Before that, he was director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mick Mulvaney told CNBC, which was first to report the resignation. “Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in.”

Matthew Pottinger, a national security adviser, also has resigned along with Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for Melania Trump.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.