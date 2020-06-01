Trump addresses nation after week of social unrest, riots

The White House announced the event minutes before Trump was set to speak to a nation that has seen clashes between police and protesters in major cities across the nation.

President Donald Trump will speak in the Rose Garden about the riots and social unrest that followed the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order aimed at curbing protections for social media giants, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will speak in the Rose Garden about the riots and social unrest that followed the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

With protesters gathered in Lafeyette Park north of the White House,

After a weekend of violence and rage in American cities over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a white police officer, President Donald Trump unloaded on the nations’ governors, telling them during a conference call, “Most of you are weak.”

“You have to get much tougher,” Trump told the governors, according to a recording posted by the Daily Beast. Trump recommended putting violent protesters away for as long as 10 years.

“These are terrorists. And they’re looking to do bad things to our country,” Trump said. “They’re ANTIFA and they’re radical left.” Trump singled out the anti-facist group ANTIFA as a terrorist organization over the weekend on Twitter.

In reaction, Hina Shamsi of the American Civil Liberties Union responded, “As this tweet demonstrates, terrorism is an inherently political label, easily abused and misused. There is no legal authority for designating a domestic group. Any such designation would raise significant due process and First Amendment concerns.”

On the same call, Attorney General William Barr told the governors that his Department of Justice was prepared to identify, isolate, and pull out of crowds activists seen violating federal law.

Military central command

During an afternoon briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley would be in charge of a “central command center” that would work with state and local governments dealing with protests.

A total of 17,000 National Guard members have been activated in 23 states. Trump chided governors who had not called in the National Guard for failing to do so.

McEnany faulted governors for failing “their responsibility to police their streets” and offered that the Insurrection Act of 1807 allows the president to deploy military troops on U.S. soil.

In line with Trump’s anger at ANTIFA, Barr disclosed Sunday that federal law enforcement would be “directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law.”

Trump started his Monday on Twitter with posts that looked to the Nov. 3 election and touted his law-and-order credentials.

“NOVEMBER 3RD,” read one Tweet. Another post hit campaign staffers who work for likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden because they donated money to a fund that bails out protesters arrested in Minneapolis, the city where George Floyd died during a videotaped arrest Monday and where subsequent riots have turned retail stores and small businesses into ash and rubble.

‘Ominous weapons’

Washington D.C. was not spared. Violent protests outside the White House led the Secret Service to rush the president into an underground bunker Friday night, according to multiple news reports.

The following morning, before he headed to Cape Canaveral to witness a manned SpaceX launch. Trump took to Twitter to crow that if any protesters had made it onto the White House grounds, they would have been “greeted with the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons, I have ever seen.”

That provoked Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, to respond “There are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons. There is just a scared man. Afraid/alone.”

On Monday amid criticism that the mayor failed to prevent the trashing of Washington monuments and the torching of St. John’s Church across Lafayette Park, Bowser announced a 7 p.m. curfew for Monday and Tuesday — hours earlier than the 11 p.m curfew imposed Sunday night.

At Cape Canaveral, Trump said he had talked to Floyd’s family and called Floyd’s death a “grave tragedy.” Trump also announced that he had directed the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation.

Visit to Maine

During the call with governors, Gov. Janet Mills, D-Maine, told Trump that she was very concerned that his scheduled visit to her state Friday would cause “security problems.” Trump responded that he expected to be greeted by a crowd that is “very favorable. They like their president.”

Later Trump told West Virginia Gov. Jim Jeffords that Mills had tried to talk him out of visiting Maine, but in so doing, she “probably talked me into it.”

Rep. Dina Titus, R-Nev., criticized Trump for failing to unify the country in a time of national upheaval.

“Our nation is hurting and we can only truly heal if we do it together. Yet instead of uniting this country, Donald Trump is inciting violence against protesters and echoing segregationist slogans from the 1960s,” she said, “As the chief promoter of the racist conspiracy theory that Barack Obama isn’t American and a leading voice in falsely accusing the Central Park Five, Donald Trump is uniquely unqualified to meet this moment. He has nothing valuable to contribute to the conversation about ending systemic racism in this country.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.