94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump administration denies North Korea nuclear appeasement

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2019 - 7:08 pm
 
Updated July 2, 2019 - 7:47 pm

WASHINGTON — Ever since Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president in history to step on North Korean soil, the debate has raged over what will come of the relationship between the president and Kim Jong Un.

Trump and Kim agreed to resume talks that began in June 2018 when the two world leaders met for the first time in Singapore. Trump said their meeting would culminate in “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula, but that has not happened. And Trump’s approach has since been criticized as appeasement.

“The United States has accepted North Korea as a nuclear-armed state,” wrote David Santoro, senior fellow for nuclear policy at the Pacific Forum, on Twitter.

In short order, the New York Times ran a story, based on unnamed sources, that reported that a faction within the Trump administration has been pushing for a deal in which Washington would tacitly accept North Korea as a nuclear power. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea would agree to freeze its nuclear capability in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, what the international community calls “a freeze for a freeze.”

But Trump officials strongly dispute that account.

National security adviser John Bolton replied on Twitter: “Neither the (National Security Council) staff nor I discussed or heard of any desire to ‘settle for a nuclear free by NK.’ This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President. There should be consequences.”

The State Department’s special envoy to North Korea, Stephen E. Biegun, also pushed back against the story with a cryptic denial of sorts.

Biegun told the New York Times, “It is pure speculation, we are not preparing any new proposals currently, the assertions in the story you are preparing are far from accurate (what is accurate is not new and what is new is not accurate). No one on our team who knows anything would speak right now anyway.”

But critics did speak.

“Now the understanding has come to people that Kim Jong Un is not going to denuclearize,” David Maxwell of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told the Review-Journal. “What I’d really like to emphasize is that Kim Jong Un appears to be getting what he wants.”

Maxwell said it is hard to imagine Kim agreeing to a deal that is acceptable to Washington because Kim has “been masterful at getting something for nothing.”

One notable exception occurred last February during a second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi. Kim proposed to dismantle his Yongbyon nuclear reactor in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump abruptly left the table, saying, “Sometimes you have to walk.”

Margaret Brennan of CBS News’ “Face the Nation” asked Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., if Trump should have met with Kim, given Pyongyang’s continued development of nuclear weapons and Kim’s failure to present “a serious diplomatic offer” in Hanoi.

“There’s no downside to keep trying,” Graham replied. “They haven’t exploded a bomb. They haven’t tested any ICBMs in quite a while. So I would encourage the president to keep talking. But the point is to get irreversible verifiable denuclearization of the peninsula. That’s the goal. And if Trump thinks he can do this by continuing to engage Kim Jong Un, let’s give it a try.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer did not see the value of trying. “This was one of the worst few days in American foreign policy and American diplomatic history,” Schumer told CNN. “It’s reality-show foreign policy. He wants that photo op.”

But White House counselor Kellyanne Conway argued on “Fox & Friends” that the economic sanctions against North Korea will continue. “He walked away from what he thought was a bad deal” in Hanoi. “This man is never in a rush to make a bad deal.”

Negotiations are expected to start in a few weeks with Biegun, who was head negotiator for the Hanoi summit, leading the U.S. team.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
THE LATEST
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo shows the seal of the Board of Governors of the United Sta ...
Trump chooses Waller, Shelton for 2 Fed board vacancies
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The president’s choices come after he has harshly and repeatedly criticized the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell for choosing not to cut interest rates.

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and CCSD School Board President Lola ...
County wants joint meeting on potential funding to CCSD
By / RJ

Clark County commissioners on Tuesday signaled that they were unwilling to commit any dollars from a potential quarter-cent sales tax hike to the school district without first meeting with trustees on a plan and accountability.

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as ...
Military jury finds Navy SEAL not guilty of murder
The Associated Press

Edward Gallagher was accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner who had been wounded by an airstrike in Iraq in 2017 and other crimes.

This frame from a series of Facebook video ads for President Donald Trump’s re-election ...
Trump Facebook ads use models to portray actual supporters
By Bernard Condon The Associated Press

A series of Facebook video ads for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign shows what appears to be a young woman strolling on a beach in Florida, a Hispanic man on a city street in Texas and a bearded hipster in a coffee shop in Washington, D.C., all making glowing, voice-over endorsements of the president.