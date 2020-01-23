61°F
Politics and Government

Trump administration will announce new water rules today

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2020 - 11:01 am
 

WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler plans to announce a new Clean Water Act rule at the National Association of Home Builders International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas today.

The new Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which advances President Donald Trump’s promise to roll back regulations enacted under President Barack Obama in 2015, revises the definition for “waters of the United States” – known as WOTUS among policy wonks.

According to the EPA, the new rule would protect the nation’s navigable waters and core tributary systems from pollution, while stipulating that groundwater, many ditches and ponds are not “waters of the United States” — a change supported by farmers and real estate interests.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, Wheeler offered that states will continue to exercise regulatory authority within their borders, under a regime that recognizes “the proper balance between Washington D.C. and the states.”

“After decades of landowners relying on expensive attorneys to determine what water on their land may or may not fall under federal regulations, our new Navigable Waters Protection Rule strikes the proper balance between Washington and the states in managing land and water resources while protecting our nation’s navigable waters, and it does so within the authority Congress provided,” Wheeler will say, according to prepared remarks.

But Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity, panned the new rule.

“This sickening gift to polluters will allow wetlands, streams and rivers across a vast stretch of America to be obliterated with pollution,” he said.

The center also predicted the rule would accelerate the extinction of more than 75 endangered species, including Chiricahua leopard frogs, steelhead trout and yellow-billed cuckoos, and lead to the destruction of half on the nation’s streams and wetlands.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @Debra J. Saunders.

