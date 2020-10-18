Trump attends church service in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump is attending services at the International Church of Las Vegas Sunday morning, after spending the evening at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

President Donald Trump attended services at the International Church of Las Vegas Sunday morning where Pastor Paul Marc Goulet blessed and praised the president “because you just came to church.”

In a crowded and also televised service, Goulet and others in the worship team praised Trump and told him, “You’re doing a great job.” Goulet pledged to fast one day a week for Trump and his family through the election and then through November, because turmoil is bound to follow the election.

“This is your third time here, that means you’re a church member,” Goulet said. “I don’t care what anybody says. I love my president.”

In October 2016, Senior Associate Pastor Denise Goulet prayed over him. After the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas Trump also visited the church.

The Goulets, Pastor Pasqual Urrabazo and other participants who addressed the congregation did not wear masks.

According to the church's web site, "ICLV is a multicultural, healing, prophetic church all about giving the grace of Jesus to Las Vegas."

Goulet also talked about attending Trump’s 2020 Republican National Committee acceptance, delivered on the South Lawn, in August, and leaving the event to confront a riot.

Trump also visited the church after the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting.

In 2019, Pastor Pasqual Urrabazo, a Mexican-American born in Utah, and his wife Norma, an immigrant from Mexico and pastor at the church, attended an event in which Latino clergy members voiced support for Trump’s plans to build a war at the U.S. border with Mexico.

According to the church’s web site, “ICLV is a multicultural, healing, prophetic church all about giving the grace of Jesus to Las Vegas.”

The church is located at 8100 Westcliff Drive, just east of North Durango Drive. Expect road closures in the area and later as the president heads to McCarran International Airport.

Trump later travels to Southern California for a fundraiser and a Make America Great Again rally at Carson City at 4 p.m. Afterward, Trump is expected to return to Las Vegas to spend the night at the eponymous Trump International Hotel where he spent Saturday evening after speaking at campaign rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Monday morning, Air Force One will head for Prescott, Arizona, then Tuscon for twin rallies.

