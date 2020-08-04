Trump continues verbal assault on new Nevada vote-by-mail law

President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his verbal war against a new Nevada vote-by-mail bill, and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany cited a Review-Journal story as a reason.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Even as he encouraged Floridians to vote by mail on Twitter, President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his verbal war against a new Nevada vote-by-mail law, and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany cited a Review-Journal story as a reason for his position.

McEnany began her daily briefing calling Tuesday “day 42 of the botched New York City primary where still there is no election results in one congressional race.” McEnany noted that The New York Times had reported that the delay is due to “the deluge of 400,000 mail-in ballots,” for which election officials were unprepared.

McEnany also referred to a story in the Review-Journal, which she called the Las Vegas Journal-Review, which she praised for showing problems with Nevada’s first all-mail ballot election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

