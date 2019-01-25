Trump, Democrats strike deal to reopen government for 3 weeks

President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats reached agreement Friday to reopen the shuttered government for three weeks while White House and Congress continue negotiation on the contentious issue of a border wall.

President Donald Trump. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats reached agreement Friday to reopen the shuttered government for three weeks while White House and Congress continue negotiation on the contentious issue of a border wall.

“We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the government,” Trump told a news conference in the Rose Garden.

The deal would allow 800,000 federal workers, including 3,500 in Nevada, to collect back pay following the partial government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history and one that has threatened the aviation industry and crippled small businesses with federal contracts.

Government would reopen for three weeks, until Feb. 15, allowing negotiations over the president’s demand for a border wall to continue.

Flight delays due to a shortage of air traffic controllers were reported at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Transportation Security Administration agents at airports nationwide have been forced to work without pay during the shutdown, and many of the lower-paid employees applied for nutritional assistance and helped make ends meet with community food banks.

David Cox, the national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said Friday that the plight of TSA workers poses risks to the security and safety of the system.

“It is simply impossible to maintain an elite level of safety and security with a workforce that is exhausted, hungry and financially anxious,” Cox said.

The president’s announcement came just one day after the Senate blocked his $5.7 billion proposal for a border wall in exchange for a temporary extension of a program to protect undocumented immigrants brought into this country as children.

Senators also blocked a Democratic stop-gap bill to reopen the government until Feb. 8.

The Senate voted largely along party lines as Trump and Democrats dug in on their positions.

Trump rejected a bipartisan compromise in December to keep the government open at current funding levels that would have allowed border security discussions to continue.

Trump had signaled he would sign that stop-gap bill, but reversed course after being criticized by conservative pundits for caving to Democrats on the issue. His abrupt shift resulted in the partial government shutdown, now 35 days long.

Despite dire warnings from economists and industry leaders, Trump demanded funding for a border wall, a key pledge in his 2016 presidential campaign. He also claimed during his campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall.

His demand that U.S. taxpayers now foot the bill remains part of Democratic objections to his request, as well as arguments that a physical wall would be ineffective and immoral.

