Trump drops infrastructure talks over Pelosi ‘cover-up’ comment

WASHINGTON — Planned talks between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders on bipartisan infrastructure investment legislation fell apart Wednesday, with Trump instead holding a news conference in the Rose Garden where he warned that there was only one track forward, “investigation” or “investment.”

Trump told reporters that he was enraged that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said that he was engaged in a “cover-up” ahead of the meeting — which was why he cut off talks.

Pelosi’s comment earlier Wednesday referred to Trump’s stonewalling of multiple congressional investigations by ignoring subpoenas, refusing to allow current and former advisers to testify and not handing over documents.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer returned to Capitol Hill after a brief meeting with the president and said they remain interested in working out a bipartisan $2 trillion infrastructure deal.

“Unfortunately,” Pelosi said, “the president isn’t ready.”

Trump denied that, telling reporters that he was ready to have a meeting on infrastructure — and that it could be done easily. But Tuesday night, Trump sent the two Democratic leaders a letter telling them that they should pass his trade deal with Mexico and Canada before turning to infrastructure.

Wednesday’s confrontation was a dramatic departure from a meeting last month, when Pelosi and Schumer emerged from a White House meeting with Trump with the news that all sides had agreed to a “big and bold deal,” as Schumer put it.

What is more, Trump had agreed “to present his ideas” on how to pay for the infrastructure initiative, as only funding with Trump’s support could make it through the GOP Senate, Schumer said.

It seemed like a tall order and it was.

Last year, Democrats released a proposal to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure projects over 10 years. The White House proposed a $1.5 trillion package of both public and private money that would have been fueled with $200 billion in federal seed money. Neither package went anywhere.

