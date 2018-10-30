Trump, first lady to meet with grieving families in Pittsburgh

President Donald Trump and the first lady will go to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to grieve with those suffering following Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue that left 11 dead.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes a question from a reporter during the daily press briefing at the White House, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Washington. Sanders gave a statement on the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and took questions. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

David Dvir stands in front of his business, Murray Avenue Locksmith, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Dvir, who was born in Israel but is an American citizen, voted for Donald Trump and doesn't agree with Jewish leaders who say the president shouldn't come to help mourn the victims of last week's synagogue massacre. (Allen G. Breed/AP)

Holocaust survivor Shulamit Bastacky, 77, sits in the lobby of her apartment building in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Bastacky was friends with Melvin Wax, one of the victims of the weekend attack on a nearby synagogue. President Trump is coming to pay his respects, and Bastacky hopes people will refrain from protesting. (Allen G. Breed/AP)

Kristin Wessell, right, hands a bouquet of flowers to Marianne Novy on Murray Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Wessell was volunteering to bring some cheer to the neighborhood following Saturday's deadly attack on the nearby Tree of Life synagogue. Neither woman thinks President Trump should come to town. (Allen G. Breed/AP)

Press secretary Sarah Sanders announced the trip during a Monday press briefing peppered with back-and-forth about the president’s and the news media’s roles in stoking violence and hatred in America.

“The very first thing that the president did was condemn” both the synagogue shooting and a series of pipe bombs sent to the homes of top Democrats, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Sanders told reporters. “The very first thing that the media did was blame the president.”

Reporters countered with questions.

■ Does Trump “have any concern at all that his words could inspire or provoke troubled people to do awful things?”

■ “Does the White House believe this president has done enough to denounce white nationalism?”

■ Will the president, who has bashed pipe-bomb targets Hillary Clinton and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., stop using that kind of language in light of the fact that these individuals were targeted?

Sanders countered that the same Democrats have bashed Trump and that the president is no more responsible for violence committed by his followers than Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was for the shooting last year of a GOP congressman by one of his supporters.

In Pittsburgh and on social media, Americans pointed fingers at each other as the guilty parties in political discourse.

Earlier Monday, Trump on Twitter faulted “inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news” and reiterated his claim that the “Fake News Media” are “the true Enemy of the People.”

Bend the Arc: Pittsburgh, the local affiliate of a progressive political Jewish organization, posted a letter with more than 43,000 signatures that told Trump, “you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you stop targeting and endangering all minorities.

“For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement. You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday’s violence is the direct culmination of your influence,” the letter’s authors wrote.

But Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers told CNN, “The president of the United States is always welcome.”

Others faulted Trump for not projecting a tone that can bring the country together.

“This president will never offer comfort, compassion or empathy to a grieving nation. It’s not in him. When questioned after a tragedy, he will always be glib and inappropriate,” Patti Reagan, daughter of President Ronald Reagan, wrote in the Washington Post. “So I have a wild suggestion: Let’s stop asking him. His words are only salt in our wounds.”

On Saturday the president ordered that the flag over the White House and federal buildings be flown at half-staff until sunset Wednesday.

