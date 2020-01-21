54°F
Politics and Government

Trump impeachment trial begins in Senate — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2020 - 9:42 am
 

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has laid out a speedy impeachment trial timeline that begins Tuesday with a resolution that provides guidelines and permits a vote to admit documents and call witnesses only after opening arguments.

The Senate is expected to spend the day debating the resolution by McConnell, R-Ky., which would give President Donald Trump’s lawyers and House impeachment managers 24 hours each to present their arguments.

That time line would push much of the debate into late evenings and early morning hours, prompting Democrats to accuse the Republican leader of trying to make it difficult for people to follow the proceedings and hear the case against Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said McConnell’s resolution would mean that key facts would be introduced “in the wee hours of the night simply because he does not want the American people to hear them.”

Schumer said the resolution that would push the vote on witnesses or introducing new evidence into next week.

“It’s a cover up,” Schumer said.

McConnell has argued for a quick trial, but has bowed to some GOP lawmakers who want a vote on witnesses that could include former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

The House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump in December.

House Democrats wrote the articles charging the president with abuse of power for allegedly trying to force a foreign government, Ukraine, to conduct a political investigation into a rival to help his re-election bid.

Trump was also impeached for obstruction of Congress, a result of his orders to government and administration officials not to comply with the House investigation.

In legal briefs Monday, the president’s lawyers called the impeachment articles a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution” and argued that Trump never broke the law in his dealings with Ukraine.

House managers, in their rebuttal brief, said the president abandoned his oath of office and “must be removed.”

The impeachment trial is only the third in U.S. history.

President Andrew Johnson was acquitted by the Senate on charges in 1868. President Bill Clinton was acquitted in 1999.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

