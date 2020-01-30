55°F
Politics and Government

Trump impeachment trial resumes with vote ahead — LIVESTREAM

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2020 - 10:09 am
 

WASHINGTON — The Senate impeachment trial over President Donald Trump’s request of Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden resumed Thursday as senators prepared for a pivotal vote that will signal an end to the process or prolong it with witness testimony.

Senators continue to jostle over facts in the case to sway public opinion and potentially swing lawmakers over whether the trial should continue with testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, whose book manuscript undercut the president’s case involving Ukraine.

A decision this week to call Bolton to testify, sought by Democrats, is opposed by Republicans who want to finish up the trial this week without additional witnesses and acquit the president.

Democrats need a two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, to convict and remove the president over House impeachment articles of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.

Republicans and Democrats acknowledge GOP support in the Senate will likely lead to acquittal on charges.

The House passed two articles of impeachment that are before the Senate, installed as a court, to render a conviction, and removal from office, or acquittal of the president.

Trump’s impeachment stems from a July 25 telephone call in which he asked Ukraine to announce a political investigation into Biden while the administration withheld nearly $400 million in military aid.

Democrats have argued that Trump used the aid in a quid pro quo for an investigation to discredit Biden, who was ahead of the president in public opinion polls. House managers argue an investigation or its announcement was the motivation and the boost to Trump’s re-election bid was the reward.

The president’s lawyers have argued that the aid was released, no investigation was announced, and therefore no wrongdoing occurred. Trump’s legal team said the president also had the right to question national security and corruption aspects of the aid package.

The Senate, like the country, remain largely divided along partisan lines over the impeachment case that has been made by the House.

A vote this week will determine whether to subpoena Bolton to testify and would add weeks to the Senate trial.

Republicans are growing confident that they can block more witnesses and wrap up the trial with an acquittal this week.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

