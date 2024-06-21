105°F
Celebration of life to honor U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks

Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las ...
Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las Vegas. The family of Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks will host a Celebration of Life in his memory at the University of Nevada, Reno campus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2024 - 2:23 pm
 

The Washoe County district attorney’s office has announced that the family of Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks will be hosting a Celebration of Life in his memory at the University of Nevada, Reno campus next week.

Hicks died in a hospital on May 29 after being struck by a vehicle outside of a Reno courthouse. Authorities have yet to release more details about his death.

The celebration of Hicks’ life will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Milt Glick Ballroom in the Joe Crowley Student Union, with parking available in the Brian J. Whalen parking garage.

According to a statement from the district attorney’s office, seating will be first-come, first-served. The event will be livestreamed for those in overflow seating.

Hicks was a “hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa and brother,” his family said in a statement. Hicks was 80 when he died.

Reno police are still investigating and have said that it could be weeks before any information about the crash is revealed.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

