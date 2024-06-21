Celebration of life to honor U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says the family of Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks will host a Celebration of Life in his memory in Reno next week.

Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las Vegas. The family of Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks will host a Celebration of Life in his memory at the University of Nevada, Reno campus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Washoe County district attorney’s office has announced that the family of Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks will be hosting a Celebration of Life in his memory at the University of Nevada, Reno campus next week.

Hicks died in a hospital on May 29 after being struck by a vehicle outside of a Reno courthouse. Authorities have yet to release more details about his death.

The celebration of Hicks’ life will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Milt Glick Ballroom in the Joe Crowley Student Union, with parking available in the Brian J. Whalen parking garage.

According to a statement from the district attorney’s office, seating will be first-come, first-served. The event will be livestreamed for those in overflow seating.

Hicks was a “hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa and brother,” his family said in a statement. Hicks was 80 when he died.

Reno police are still investigating and have said that it could be weeks before any information about the crash is revealed.

