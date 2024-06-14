Police still have few details on death of longtime Nevada federal judge

Reno police said Friday that could still be weeks before any information about the crash is revealed.

Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities have yet to release details about the death of Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks more than two weeks after he was struck by a vehicle outside of a Reno courthouse.

And Reno police said Friday that could still be weeks before any information about the crash is revealed.

Hicks died in hospital after the crash on May 29. He was 80.

The driver who struck Hicks remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said, adding that impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The lengthy investigation is in part due to “evidence processing,” police said.

Hicks had a long career in law, first as an attorney and then as a judge presiding over notable cases even after assuming senior status in 2013.

After his death, Gov. Joe Lombardo lowered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to half-staff. Flags at federal courthouses in Nevada also were flown at half-staff.

Hicks was a “hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa and brother,” his family said in a statement.

