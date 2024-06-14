103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
News

Police still have few details on death of longtime Nevada federal judge

Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las ...
Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
This undated photo shows Findlay Chevrolet in southwest Las Vegas, one of the auto dealerships ...
Owner of Las Vegas auto dealerships facing lawsuit over cyberattack
Jorge “N,” 43, died Tuesday and Lizeth “N” was injured as a result ...
Husband dies, wife critically injured after electrocuted in hot tub at Mexico resort
A bump stock is displayed in Harrisonburg, Va., on March 15, 2019. The Supreme Court has struck ...
Supreme Court strikes down ban on bump stocks, devices used in Las Vegas shooting
The cover of a U.S. passport is displayed in Tigard, Ore., Dec. 11, 2021. The State Department ...
Renewing your US passport? You can now apply online
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2024 - 1:42 pm
 

Authorities have yet to release details about the death of Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks more than two weeks after he was struck by a vehicle outside of a Reno courthouse.

And Reno police said Friday that could still be weeks before any information about the crash is revealed.

Hicks died in hospital after the crash on May 29. He was 80.

The driver who struck Hicks remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said, adding that impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The lengthy investigation is in part due to “evidence processing,” police said.

Hicks had a long career in law, first as an attorney and then as a judge presiding over notable cases even after assuming senior status in 2013.

After his death, Gov. Joe Lombardo lowered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to half-staff. Flags at federal courthouses in Nevada also were flown at half-staff.

Hicks was a “hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa and brother,” his family said in a statement.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com or 610-810-8450.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Shareholders of another Strip casino company reject smoke-free proposal
recommend 2
How this Raiders cornerback became a ‘pivotal piece’ of defense
recommend 3
Superstar rapper sets dual nightclub Strip residency
recommend 4
Chick-fil-A location faces outrage over its summer camp for kids
recommend 5
Own a piece of The Mirage: Las Vegas resort plans liquidation sale
recommend 6
Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team