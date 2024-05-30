Longtime Nevada federal judge dies after struck by vehicle

Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died after he was hit by a vehicle near the district courthouse in downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. He was 80.

Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senior U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died Wednesday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle near the district courthouse in downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. He was 80.

“Today, our community lost an extraordinary man,” said a statement released on behalf of Hicks’ family. “Judge Larry Hicks was a deeply admired lawyer and judge, a devoted friend, mentor, and a committed servant to the administration of justice.”

Officials responded to a call around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday after a vehicle struck Hicks at the intersection of South Virginia Street and California Avenue, according to the release from Reno police.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said, adding that “impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash.”

Hicks was taken to a nearby hospital but died shortly after, police said.

“To us, he was first and foremost, a man who put nothing before family,” the family’s statement continued. “He was a hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa, and brother. His loss is beyond comprehension.”

Flags at federal courthouses in Nevada will be flown at half-staff in his honor, said a statement from the chief judge of Nevada’s federal court, Judge Miranda Du.

“It is with great sadness that we share with you that the Honorable Judge Larry Hicks passed away,” Du said in a brief statement announcing Hicks’ death.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Reno Police Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Judge Hicks,” said Chief Kathryn Nance. “Tragedies like this leave a lasting impact on our lives, particularly when they involve cherished members of our community.”

“Larry Hicks was a one of a kind man, revered in our community and, most importantly, beloved by his family,” said Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam in a series of posts on X.

Judicial career

According to his online bio on the Nevada federal court district’s website, Hicks received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1965 and his law degree from the University of Colorado in 1968.

He embarked on his legal career in 1968 as a prosecutor in the Washoe County district attorney’s office in Reno. In 1974, he was elected Washoe County district attorney, serving in that role from 1974 through 1978. (Hicks’ son Christopher Hicks is the current Washoe County district attorney.)

Then, in 1979, he joined the prominent Nevada firm now known as McDonald Carano as a partner, working there until President George W. Bush appointed him to the federal court in 2001.

In 2013, Hicks assumed senior status, which is sometimes referred to as a “semi-retirement” for judges as it allows them to reduce their caseload.

Also, Hicks was the president of the State Bar of Nevada from 1993 until 1994.

Hicks presided over some notable cases over the course of his career.

In 2013, he sentenced power broker Harvey Whittemore to two years in prison for making illegal campaign contributions to Harry Reid.

In 2015, Hicks blocked the Bureau of Land Management from rounding up more than 300 wild horses in Northern Nevada, citing potential harm to the animals.

Hicks sentenced a man to 15 years in U.S. prison in 2017 for conspiring to plot terror strikes in his home country, India, while living in Northern Nevada.

