Trump invites Little League World Series champs to White House

The team from suburban New Orleans beat Curacao 8-0 to win the title on Sunday.

River Ridge, Louisiana celebrates a 8-0 win over Curacao in the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

River Ridge, Louisiana takes a victory lap around the field at Lamade Stadium after winning the Little League World Series Championship game against Curacao, 8-0, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is applauding the Louisiana team that claimed its first Little League World Series title, tweeting: “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House!”

Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House! https://t.co/Qadi7uD5U4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

The champions fought their way back through the losers’ bracket, winning six games in eight days. They became the first team to win the Little League World Series after dropping their first game since the tournament expanded in 2001.

Trump was in France for the Group of Seven summit. His tweet was in response to a shout-out from Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who had suggested a trip to the White House might be in order for the team.