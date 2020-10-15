86°F
Politics and Government

Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 6:08 pm
 
Updated October 14, 2020 - 6:29 pm

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the president, is campaigning in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

The event is taking place at Civil Werx in the west valley. Trump held a similar event earlier in the afternoon in Fallon.

It marks the second time this week that a member of President Donald Trump’s immediate family has campaigned in Las Vegas. Eldest daughter Ivanka Trump visited Monday, and the president plans to campaign in Nevada on Sunday.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, ...
Damaged laptop renews Biden Ukraine questions
By / RJ

Material found on a laptop computer undercuts former Vice President Joe Biden’s insistence that he never spoke with his son about the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Hunter Biden some $50,000 per month, according to a story in the New York Post.

Voters line up outside Richardson City Hall for early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Richard ...
Heavy turnout across Texas, other states on 1st day of early voting
By Acacia Coronado Report for America/Associated Press

Early voting began Tuesday with long lines in Texas, one of the few places in the U.S. not allowing widespread mail balloting during the pandemic, and Jill Biden rallied supporters across the red state that Democrats are no longer writing off.