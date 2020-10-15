Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the president, is making campaign stop in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

This June 23, 2020 file photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young Republicans at Dream City Church in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The event is taking place at Civil Werx in the west valley. Trump held a similar event earlier in the afternoon in Fallon.

It marks the second time this week that a member of President Donald Trump’s immediate family has campaigned in Las Vegas. Eldest daughter Ivanka Trump visited Monday, and the president plans to campaign in Nevada on Sunday.

