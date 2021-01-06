Trump supporters rally peacefully outside US courthouse in Las Vegas

A large crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon in front of the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. There were no immediate reports of violence.

Pro-Trump protesters rally outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pro-Trump protesters rally outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pro-Trump protesters, including Michael Caruso and his wife Ursula Arbaiza of Las Vegas rally outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The protesters, backers of President Donald Trump’s contention decrying what he has described as voter fraud in the 2020 election, waved American flags and banners supporting the president.

Unlike the protest in Washington, D.C., where protesters stormed the Capitol and disrupted a session aimed at certifying the Electoral College results, there were no immediate reports of violence in the Las Vegas event.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chance Hardin said the event followed a noisy drive up and down the Las Vegas Strip by Trump supporters Wednesday morning. A small group of protesters began to gather in front of the courthouse after 10 a.m.

“It started off small,” Hardin said, estimating that the crowd eventually grew to about 200 to 250 people.

Hardin said the gathering didn’t last long and “it was peaceful.”

“People were just walking by and giving each other high fives, and the worst thing that happened was people driving by flipping off (the protesters),” Hardin said.

Hardin said a Metropolitan police response to reports of a suspicious device in front of the federal justice tower building, 501 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just before 2 a.m. was not believed to be related. In that instance police closed off multiple streets, including Las Vegas Boulevard, until investigators discerned that the item in question was not a threat.

Meanwhile, a few hundred Trump supporters also gathered in Carson City outside the Nevada legislative building in a boisterous but orderly rally. Protesters lined both sides of Carson Street to demonstrate with shouts and signs, buoyed by passing cars whose drivers honked in support. They heeded instructions from law enforcement to stay out of the roadway and remain on the sidewalk.

The legislative building is closed to the public because of COVID-19. The legislative session starts Feb. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal staff writer Bill Dentzer contributed to this report.