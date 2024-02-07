49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Trump to celebrate his anticipated caucus win in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 5:08 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Former President Donald Trump will be in Las Vegas on Thursday to celebrate his anticipated caucus win.

His campaign will host a caucus night watch party at Treasure Island as results from the caucuses, which start at 5 p.m. Thursday, are expected to roll in.

Trump, the GOP front-runner, is the one of only two candidates still participating in the Nevada Republican Party’s caucuses since others such as Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out throughout the election cycle.

Nikki Haley opted out of participating in the caucuses and is instead participating in Tuesday’s primary, although no delegates will be awarded.

The visit to Las Vegas will be the former president’s second in the last couple of weeks. He made a campaign stop in Las Vegas at the end of January to hold a caucus rally and encourage his supporters to participate in the caucuses rather than the primary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Public funding for A’s ballpark faces another legal challenge
Public funding for A’s ballpark faces another legal challenge
2
Goodman ‘excited’ about MLB in Las Vegas, despite viral A’s comments
Goodman ‘excited’ about MLB in Las Vegas, despite viral A’s comments
3
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
4
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
5
Nevadans take to polls for presidential primary — LIVE BLOG
Nevadans take to polls for presidential primary — LIVE BLOG
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
CCSD sites for Nevada GOP caucus not yet approved
CCSD sites for Nevada GOP caucus not yet approved
Do Iowa caucuses show what’s to come for Nevada?
Do Iowa caucuses show what’s to come for Nevada?
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
It’s time for Nevada’s presidential primary. Here’s what you need to know
‘Rigged for Trump’: Nevada’s Nikki Haley supporters voice frustration over caucus, primary
‘Rigged for Trump’: Nevada’s Nikki Haley supporters voice frustration over caucus, primary
VP Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend
VP Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS