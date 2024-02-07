Trump to celebrate his anticipated caucus win in Las Vegas

GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump will be in Las Vegas on Thursday for a caucus night watch party

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Former President Donald Trump will be in Las Vegas on Thursday to celebrate his anticipated caucus win.

His campaign will host a caucus night watch party at Treasure Island as results from the caucuses, which start at 5 p.m. Thursday, are expected to roll in.

Trump, the GOP front-runner, is the one of only two candidates still participating in the Nevada Republican Party’s caucuses since others such as Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out throughout the election cycle.

Nikki Haley opted out of participating in the caucuses and is instead participating in Tuesday’s primary, although no delegates will be awarded.

The visit to Las Vegas will be the former president’s second in the last couple of weeks. He made a campaign stop in Las Vegas at the end of January to hold a caucus rally and encourage his supporters to participate in the caucuses rather than the primary.

