Trump to deliver remarks in Henderson

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Rocky Mount Event Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Rocky Mount, N.C. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Henderson today at Lee’s Family Forum in the campaign’s final push before the Nov. 5 election.

His Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her own rally later today in North Las Vegas. Both of the presidential candidates’ rallies are taking place near the end of Nevada’s early voting period, which ends Friday.

Republicans have led in early voting this election, reflecting the change in the campaign’s get-out-the-vote messaging encouraging its supporters to vote with any method available, including mail ballots and early voting rather than just on Election Day. Democrats have led in returning ballots by mail.

Trump is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

