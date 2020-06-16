Trump to sign police reform executive order

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday regarding police training, tracking officers with excessive force complaints and addressing addiction and homelessness.

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable about America's seniors, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will sign an executive order titled Safe Policing for Safe Communities — a police reform measure that is the result of the president’s deliberation following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by Minneapolis police.

“The goal of this is to bring police closer together with the communities,” a senior administration official told reporters. “We’re not looking to defund the police; we’re looking to invest more and incentivize best practices.”

The executive order is expected to have three components — one involving training and certification to “incentivize best practices” in response to outdated training in many U.S. cities. A second component would track law enforcement personnel with excessive use of force complaints to prevent other departments from rehiring them. And a third component would involve alternative methods to address addiction and homelessness.

The White House pitched the idea as a step that could prompt Congress to pass more comprehensive legislation. The signing ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Rose Garden.

