Trump welcomes Macron to White House with hug, military display

Trump lays out red carpet for Macron ahead of trade, Syria, Iran talks (Reuters/Inform)

WASHINGTON — Ever since President Donald Trump visited French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris last year, he has wanted to throw a Bastille Day-style military parade in Washington. That did not happen Tuesday, but Trump welcomed the French leader to the White House with a stroll past assembled U.S. troops and martial music filling in the on the South Lawn of the White House.

In brief remarks, both presidents lauded the fraternity the two countries share, their love of freedom and their ability to spill blood in common cause, starting with the American Revolution and continuing through two world wars.

First ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron also attended the ceremony in non-speaking roles. Both women wore white and high heels. Later they visited the National Gallery of Art to view a Cézanne portraits exhibit.

Monday night the two couples dined at Mount Vernon, onetime home of George Washington, a location designed to call to mind France’s special role in the American revolution. The dinner followed a daytime stroll to the National Mall by France’s media-savvy first couple.

The historic homage continued Tuesday, as Trump saluted Gen. Gilbert du Motier de La Fayette, who came to fight with Washington and his troops as a young man.

The Trump-Macron “bromance” has been the subject of much interest since it began on an unusual note in July 2017: a long white-knuckle handshake that resembled a tug of war.

Since then, however, Trump, 73, and Macron, 40, have bonded. Tuesday morning, they exchanged something of a “man hug.”

Trump gushed over his friendship with Macron and at one point brushed lint off the French leader’s suit coat.

Even so, the two briefly aired their differences on the Iran nuclear pact, which Trump wants to leave and Macron wants to maintain during a photo session.

They were to hold a news conference soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

