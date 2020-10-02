Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test

President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit Southern Nevada next week, before announcing he’d tested positive for the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit Nevada next week, but the trip may have to be scrubbed after the president confirmed Thursday night that he’d tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said he and first lady Melania were beginning a “quarantine process” as they await coronavirus test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump’s comments came after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one his closest aides, had tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Later, the president tweeted to confirm his diagnosis: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

According to Trump’s campaign website, the president had been scheduled to hold rallies in Tucson, Arizona Monday and Flagstaff, Arizona on Tuesday. Politico reported on Twitter that Trump will head to Los Angeles for a fundraiser Tuesday as well.

