Vice President Harris rallies supporters in North Las Vegas

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Silver State for an 11th time since taking office to mobilize the Latino community for the next nine months leading up to the November election.

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris rallied members of North Las Vegas’ Latino community and Democratic supporters to re-elect herself and President Joe Biden in November.

“Are you ready to make your voices heard?” Harris asked a crowd of about two hundred at Mojave High School on Saturday.

The vice president highlighted the administration’s accomplishments with reforming student loan repayment plans, passing gun legislation that strengthened background checks and the creation of the office of gun violence prevention.

Harris also criticized Trump for helping block a bipartisan border security bill. She also went after him for his separating of families at the border and for his attempts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that temporarily delays the deportation of people who came to the U.S. without documentation as children, and for promising to deport millions of people if re-elected.

She said if re-elected she and Biden will continue to work to secure a pathway to citizenship for DREAMERs, to increase minimum wage, to fight for an assault rifle ban — which received a cheer from the crowd — and to cap the cost of insulin at $35 for everyone.

The vice president has visited the Silver State 11 times since taking office. She last visited Las Vegas in late January ahead of the Feb. 6 presidential primary, urging Nevadans to cast their ballots for President Joe Biden and get them motivated for the months to come before the November presidential election. She also visited at the beginning of January to congratulate Culinary Local 226 on its collective bargaining.

Also on Saturday, the civic engagement group Voto Latino endorsed Biden and Harris for re-election. The organization, which often aligns itself with Democrats, first endorsed their campaign in 2020.

“Today we are endorsing President Biden and Vice President Harris because their exceptional first term has earned our trust — and our votes,” said María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino’s founding president and CEO, in a statement. “But the job’s not done.”

Voto Latino also announced a $44 million campaign to register and encourage Latinos to turn out to vote across the country.

Latinos are anticipated to account for 14.7 percent of all eligible voters in the November election, a new high, according to the Pew Research Center. In Nevada, 22 percent of eligible voters are Latino.

Former President Donald Trump made gains among Hispanics in 2020, but 59 percent of Latino voters chose Biden in 2020, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. A December 2023 poll from CNBC, however, found that Trump had a five-point lead with Latino voters against Biden.

A Redfield & Wilton Strategies March 2024 poll found Harris’ net approval rating dropped 11 percent, with 44 percent disapproving and 33 percent approving of her performance as vice president.

At the rally Saturday, speakers ahead of Harris spoke of the Biden-Harris administration’s accomplishments, including passing the PACT Act that expands benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, capping the cost of insulin at $35 for people on Medicare and pushing for abortion rights.

Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina in the U.S. Senate, spoke at the event, criticizing Trump for what she said was his demonizing of immigrants as well as his remarks that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the country.

“He’s attacking … the millions of people who have given so much to this country and our nation, and that is what we are up against in this election,” she said. Cortez Masto added that Congress can work to secure the border while also fixing a broken immigration system, which received cheers from the crowd.

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party, rallied supporters to knock on doors and elect Democrats up and down the ballot in November. She said Democrats will win a supermajority in the state Legislature and will end Nevada’s housing crisis, which she called Gov. Joe Lombardo’s crisis, despite the Silver State long having a shortage of affordable housing preceding his taking office.

“So in the next nine months, our job is to remind voters what’s at stake, and there’s a lot at stake,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.