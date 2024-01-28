In Vegas, Harris urges Biden support, blasts Trump: ‘His fight is for himself’ — PHOTOS

Vice President Kamala Harris urged people to cast their ballots for President Joe Biden during an event in Las Vegas Saturday.

Sen. Catherine Cortez, Masto, D-Nev., speaks to supporters during a Biden campaign event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks to supporters during a Biden campaign event before Kamala Harris takes the stage at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Catherine Cortez, Masto, D-Nev., speaks to supporters during a Biden campaign event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris urged people to cast their ballots for President Joe Biden during an event Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

The event, which was held at the IBEW Local 357 union hall on North Lamb Boulevard, came on the first day of early voting for the presidential preference primary election in Nevada.

“Just like in 2020, the people have the power to make our voices heard, and today is the first day for early voting,” she said. “Across the state, you can cast your ballot for President Joe Biden and me.”

In a short speech to union members and members of the community, Harris touted student loan forgiveness, capping the cost of insulin and small-business growth among the Biden-Harris administration’s accomplishments.

Harris also took aim at former President Donald Trump, who held an event in east Las Vegas earlier in the day.

“Today, as always, he made clear his fight is not for the people. His fight is for himself,” she said.

She was joined at the event by members of Nevada’s federal delegation, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Dina Titus, who spoke in support of the vice president and Biden.

Some attendees, including Ralph Lewis, said they came to the event to hear what the vice president had to say.

“I want to hear what Vice President Kamala Harris has to say today because I think we have a big battle ahead with the upcoming election,” said Lewis, a self-proclaimed Democrat.

Lewis, who has lived in Las Vegas since 1982, said he plans to vote in person during the Feb. 6 primary.

“We need President Joe Biden back in office and Kamala Harris as vice president,” he said.

Other attendees said they had already completed their ballots, including Lisa Yates.

“I just know Biden is the one that we needed then and especially now,” Yates said. “I want this country to succeed. It’s still in experimental stages.”

Mark Parks, a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, said he was planning on early voting once the event was over.

“I think they have people’s best interests in mind,” Parks said of Biden and Harris. “They’re very humble. It seems like they love American people more than the opponent.”

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.