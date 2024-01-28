55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

In Vegas, Harris urges Biden support, blasts Trump: ‘His fight is for himself’ — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2024 - 6:42 pm
 
Updated January 27, 2024 - 7:14 pm
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Catherine Cortez, Masto, D-Nev., speaks to supporters during a Biden campaign event before ...
Sen. Catherine Cortez, Masto, D-Nev., speaks to supporters during a Biden campaign event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, ...
Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks to supporters during a Biden campaign event before Kamala ...
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks to supporters during a Biden campaign event before Kamala Harris takes the stage at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Catherine Cortez, Masto, D-Nev., speaks to supporters during a Biden campaign event before ...
Sen. Catherine Cortez, Masto, D-Nev., speaks to supporters during a Biden campaign event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Sat ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at IBEW Local 357 on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris urged people to cast their ballots for President Joe Biden during an event Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

The event, which was held at the IBEW Local 357 union hall on North Lamb Boulevard, came on the first day of early voting for the presidential preference primary election in Nevada.

“Just like in 2020, the people have the power to make our voices heard, and today is the first day for early voting,” she said. “Across the state, you can cast your ballot for President Joe Biden and me.”

In a short speech to union members and members of the community, Harris touted student loan forgiveness, capping the cost of insulin and small-business growth among the Biden-Harris administration’s accomplishments.

Harris also took aim at former President Donald Trump, who held an event in east Las Vegas earlier in the day.

“Today, as always, he made clear his fight is not for the people. His fight is for himself,” she said.

She was joined at the event by members of Nevada’s federal delegation, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Dina Titus, who spoke in support of the vice president and Biden.

Some attendees, including Ralph Lewis, said they came to the event to hear what the vice president had to say.

“I want to hear what Vice President Kamala Harris has to say today because I think we have a big battle ahead with the upcoming election,” said Lewis, a self-proclaimed Democrat.

Lewis, who has lived in Las Vegas since 1982, said he plans to vote in person during the Feb. 6 primary.

“We need President Joe Biden back in office and Kamala Harris as vice president,” he said.

Other attendees said they had already completed their ballots, including Lisa Yates.

“I just know Biden is the one that we needed then and especially now,” Yates said. “I want this country to succeed. It’s still in experimental stages.”

Mark Parks, a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, said he was planning on early voting once the event was over.

“I think they have people’s best interests in mind,” Parks said of Biden and Harris. “They’re very humble. It seems like they love American people more than the opponent.”

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’
2
Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally
Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally
3
‘Rigged for Trump’: Nevada’s Nikki Haley supporters voice frustration over caucus, primary
‘Rigged for Trump’: Nevada’s Nikki Haley supporters voice frustration over caucus, primary
4
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
5
Las Vegas homeowner gets $180K penalty for unlicensed short-term rental
Las Vegas homeowner gets $180K penalty for unlicensed short-term rental
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this courtroom sketch, Friday, Jan. 26. 2024, Donald Trump, left, is followed by his inside ...
Jury: Trump must pay additional $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll
By Larry Neumeister, Jake Offenhartz and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

The verdict was delivered Friday by a seven-man, two-woman jury in a trial regularly attended by the former president.

More stories
Nevada voters talk presidential race on first early voting day
Nevada voters talk presidential race on first early voting day
VP Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend
VP Harris to visit Las Vegas this weekend
VP Harris congratulates Culinary on contracts, touts importance of organized labor
VP Harris congratulates Culinary on contracts, touts importance of organized labor
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We are not going to allow this horror to continue’ — PHOTOS
‘Part of this brotherhood’: UNLV shooting survivors share stories
‘Part of this brotherhood’: UNLV shooting survivors share stories
Biden to visit Las Vegas ahead of Feb. 6 Nevada presidential primary
Biden to visit Las Vegas ahead of Feb. 6 Nevada presidential primary