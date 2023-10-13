Vice president urges CSN students to get out and vote

Kamala Harris told students and other attendees that voting allows people to choose who’s making decisions on issues they care about.

Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage during her “Fight for Our Freedoms" College Tour at the College of Southern Nevada north campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, greets moderator Annie Gonzalez arriving on stage during her “Fight for Our Freedoms" College Tour at the College of Southern Nevada north campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris greets the crowd during her “Fight for Our Freedoms" College Tour at the College of Southern Nevada north campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris encouraged students to get out and vote during her visit Wednesday to a College of Southern Nevada campus.

Harris, who spoke to a full auditorium at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, told students and attendees that voting allows people to choose who’s making decisions on issues they care about and warned that access to the ballot box could be at risk.

“There are powerful forces in our country that are trying to make it more difficult to vote,” Harris said.

The conversation with Harris, which was moderated by Annie Gonzalez, is part of a series of college tours by the vice president meant to mobilize students. Harris has visited more than 15 schools this year as part of the tour.

The vice president also called for increased gun control measures, including a ban on assault weapons, universal background checks and red flag laws, which she said were “a reasonable approach to a big problem.”

“It’s not rocket science in terms of what we have to do,” Harris said. “But you’ve got a bunch of feckless people, who lack courage, who are in the United States Congress who are pushing a false choice, which suggests you’re either in support of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.”

Harris spoke on other topics too, including access to reproductive care. The vice president slammed the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gave individual states the right to regulate abortion.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling her what to do with her body,” Harris said.

She also applauded Nevada officials, including those in the Nevada Legislature, for protecting access to abortion. Harris applauded legislative leaders earlier this year during a visit to Reno.

The event also featured other officials, including remarks from U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su and City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.