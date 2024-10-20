Vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance campaigning in Las Vegas next week

Republican Vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance will return to Las Vegas for campaign next week.

Supporter's shadows are cast on some bunting in the gym before Ohio Senator JD Vance delivers remarks during a rally at Liberty High School on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ohio Senator JD Vance and his wife Usha look out from the side curtains as they arrive on stage for him to deliver remarks during a rally at Liberty High School on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ohio Senator JD Vance delivers remarks during a rally at Liberty High School on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Republican Vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance will return to campaign in Las Vegas next week as the campaign for the Nov. 5 election enters the final stages.

Wednesday’s stop will come a day before former President Donald Trump is expected to rally supporters at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Trump-Vance campaign announced Saturday.

Ohio Sen. Vance was set to deliver remarks at Treasure Island about housing and the economy, organizers said.

“Nevada voters know only a return to President Trump’s successful economic policies will restore the American Dream, defeat inflation, bring down mortgage rates, and make purchasing a home more affordable,” the campaign wrote in a statement. “In November, Nevada voters will flock to the ballot box in support of President Trump and his vision to Make America Affordable Again.”

Early, in-person voting kicked off Saturday in Nevada, which is widely considered a swing state with the potential to swing the election.

