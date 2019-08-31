103°F
Politics and Government

Yucca Mountain advocate John Shimkus retiring from Congress

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2019 - 5:30 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A key congressional proponent of the proposed Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository in Nevada announced Friday that he would not seek re-election, becoming the latest Republican in the House to bow out before next year’s partisan battles.

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., in a statement released by his office, called his service in Congress a “blessing,” but also a sacrifice by his family, his wife and their boys.

“As Illinois candidates begin to circulate petitions next week, now is the time to announce that I will not be seeking re-election,” Shimkus said in the statement.

Shimkus is the ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on environment and climate change and pushed legislation this year to authorize funding to restart the licensing process to open Yucca Mountain after decades of stalemate.

As chairman of that subcommittee in the last Congress, Shimkus was an ardent proponent of the Trump administration’s proposal to bring nuclear waste from power plants across the country to the Nevada site that was designated in 1987 by Congress as the permanent repository for such waste.

His nemesis, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., wished him well in future endeavors.

“While I certainly have had many battles over the years with Rep. Shimkus, I wish him the best in his retirement,” Titus told the Review-Journal.

Fights over Yucca

Shimkus accused former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., and former President Barack Obama, of playing politics to shelve the Department of Energy’s application for a repository license before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which has blocked development of the waste repository.

His staff continues to advocate to reverse the Obama administration to mothball the project and restart licensing on the sole permanent nuclear waste repository designated by Congress.

“We’ll be here for the rest of his term, we are not giving up on that,” a Shimkus spokesman said.

Now in his 12th term, Shimkus, a former teacher, was elected with 71 percent of the vote in 2018.

“My family and I thank you for allowing us the honor to serve,” he said in the statement. “Our dedication to our country, our state, our church and our community will not waiver as we embark on the next chapter of life.”

Shimkus becomes the 12th Republican member of the House to retire or announce that they will not seek re-election in 2020. The 15th Congressional District of Illinois is considered a safe Republican seat.

There are three Democrats who have announced they will not seek re-election in the House.

A tenacious Yucca advocate

Shimkus has become a well-known name in Nevada for his tenacity to restart licensing proceedings on Yucca Mountain despite bipartisan opposition to storing nuclear waste just 90 miles north of Las Vegas.

The Illinois congressman told a House committee this year that failure to open Yucca Mountain was costing U.S. taxpayers $2 million a day, and leaving nuclear waste stored at 121 sites in 39 states across the country.

Although there are nuclear power plants in Illinois, none are in the congressional district represented by Shimkus.

A recent House bill to appropriate funding to continue licensing on Yucca Mountain failed in the House Appropriations Committee. Rep. Mark Amodei, a Republican and the only Nevada lawmaker on the panel, voted against a bipartisan amendment brought by Shimkus.

Titus and Reps. Steven Horsford, Susie Lee, all Nevada Democrats, lobbied their party leaders and lawmakers on the committee to help defeat the spending bill by a narrow margin.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., the chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on energy, said earlier this year that he would like the Senate to vote up or down on funding to seek a license to operate Yucca Mountain before he writes a spending bill.

Nevada senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, are opposed to funding for Yucca Mountain.

Although officials in Nye County, where Yucca Mountain is located, as well as those in other rural counties support the project, the governor, federal congressional delegation and state Legislature oppose the repository.

Tribal leaders, as well as business leaders and conservation groups also have raised opposition to transporting and storing radioactive waste in an active seismic zone, near groundwater and close to a world tourist destination.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

