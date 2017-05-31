ad-fullscreen
Pot News

Court order could delay Nevada retail marijuana sales

By Colton Lochhead Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2017 - 12:19 pm
 

Nevada’s July 1 roll out of recreational marijuana sales could be in jeopardy.

A district court judge signed an order Tuesday prohibiting the Department of Taxation from issuing marijuana distribution licenses under the recently adopted regulations.

The order comes after a group of liquor wholesalers, the Independent Alcohol Distributors of Nevada, filed a complaint arguing that the voter-approved ballot initiative legalizing cannabis states marijuana distribution licenses can only go to licensed liquor wholesalers for the first 18 months of sales.

Temporary regulations adopted by the Tax Commission on May 8 give the tax department discretion to give those licenses to companies beyond those liquor wholesalers.

Sam McMullen, the attorney representing the wholesalers, said Wednesday it’s very likely that the order will delay expected July 1 start for recreational marijuana sales. But McMullen said that it isn’t the group’s intent to delay those sales.

“We just want our rightful place. We don’t want to slow this down inordinately,” he said.

The tax department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

