Nevada’s first cannabis consumption lounge clears final hurdle

A Las Vegas marijuana lounge has been inspected by Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board agents to ensure it is adhering to state cannabis regulations.

A sign advertises Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, a marijuana dispensary, at 2975 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive across from Resorts World on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than a year after regulations for cannabis lounges were approved, the first operator has passed all the hurdles to get a final approval to begin operations.

Smoke and Mirrors, on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive in Las Vegas, is the first cannabis consumption lounge inspected by Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board agents to ensure the facility is adhering to state regulations.

The lounge, attached to Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, received its conditional license at the June 20, 2023, CCB meeting. Having successfully completed an inspection on Tuesday, it has been issued a final state license, according to a news release.

Nineteen lounges have been approved by the board for a conditional license, including 14 attached to retail operations and five independent lounges.

While holding a conditional license, applicants may continue preparing their consumption lounge venues for operation. A final inspection of the facility by CCB Board agents is required for a final license, upon which a consumption lounge may open.

Licensees must adhere to any relevant local ordinances and receive approval from their local jurisdiction.

A state law authorizing the operation of cannabis lounges took effect on Oct. 1, 2021.

The NuWu Dispensary, which is on tribal land, north of downtown Las Vegas has been operating a cannabis lounge since 2019.

