50°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Nevada’s first cannabis consumption lounge clears final hurdle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2024 - 3:43 pm
 
Updated February 15, 2024 - 4:20 pm
A sign advertises Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, a marijuana dispensary, at 2975 Sammy Davis Jr. ...
A sign advertises Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, a marijuana dispensary, at 2975 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive across from Resorts World on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than a year after regulations for cannabis lounges were approved, the first operator has passed all the hurdles to get a final approval to begin operations.

Smoke and Mirrors, on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive in Las Vegas, is the first cannabis consumption lounge inspected by Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board agents to ensure the facility is adhering to state regulations.

The lounge, attached to Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, received its conditional license at the June 20, 2023, CCB meeting. Having successfully completed an inspection on Tuesday, it has been issued a final state license, according to a news release.

Nineteen lounges have been approved by the board for a conditional license, including 14 attached to retail operations and five independent lounges.

While holding a conditional license, applicants may continue preparing their consumption lounge venues for operation. A final inspection of the facility by CCB Board agents is required for a final license, upon which a consumption lounge may open.

Licensees must adhere to any relevant local ordinances and receive approval from their local jurisdiction.

A state law authorizing the operation of cannabis lounges took effect on Oct. 1, 2021.

The NuWu Dispensary, which is on tribal land, north of downtown Las Vegas has been operating a cannabis lounge since 2019.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Upset with role, county commissioners to discuss future of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Upset with role, county commissioners to discuss future of Las Vegas Grand Prix
2
Here’s what Southwest Gas and its customers say about rising bills
Here’s what Southwest Gas and its customers say about rising bills
3
FBI informant in Bidens’ Ukraine case arrested in Las Vegas
FBI informant in Bidens’ Ukraine case arrested in Las Vegas
4
Nevada Supreme Court rules public has right to access Family Court hearings
Nevada Supreme Court rules public has right to access Family Court hearings
5
120 employers hiring at Spring Job Fair
120 employers hiring at Spring Job Fair
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
Influenza kills 55 people in Clark County in early January
Influenza kills 55 people in Clark County in early January
2 dead after early morning crash in the east valley
2 dead after early morning crash in the east valley
Summerlin garage fire causes up to $250K damage
Summerlin garage fire causes up to $250K damage
3 pedestrians, motorcyclist die on valley roads in 12-hour period
3 pedestrians, motorcyclist die on valley roads in 12-hour period