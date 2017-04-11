Henderson council OKs grant to help fund enforcement against illegal pot

Marijuana (Thinkstock)

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved an $8,000 grant Tuesday from the United States Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration to help pay for enforcement against illegal marijuana in the city.

The Henderson Police Department will use the Domestic Cannabis Eradication Suppression Grant to pay for overtime expenditures related to investigating and arresting people tied to the cultivation and sales of illegal marijuana.

“This has always been a problem in our community,” Henderson Police Department Capt. Orestes Guerra said. “This problem goes beyond illicit cannabis. There are also safety hazards and dangerous criminals involved. The grant will allow us to get more work done without having to use our local tax dollars.”

The grant must be used by Sept. 30.

