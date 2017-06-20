ad-fullscreen
Pot News

Judge’s ruling may delay Nevada retail marijuana sales

By Sean Whaley Review-Journal Capital Bureau
June 20, 2017 - 3:13 pm
 

CARSON CITY — A Carson City judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of alcohol distributors in a dispute with the state Tax Department over who can transport recreational marijuana from cultivators to retail outlets.

The preliminary injunction issued by District Judge James Wilson could delay a planned July 1 start date for recreational marijuana sales in Nevada.

Wilson’s ruling found that the Independent Alcohol Distributors of Nevada would suffer irreparable harm if the Tax Department issued distributor licenses to other businesses to deliver marijuana to retail establishments.

Wilson said a “friend of the court” brief filed on behalf of the liquor distributors corroborated evidence that the businesses would be shut out of the marijuana distribution business entirely if the department issues licenses to non-alcohol distributors.

“Once licenses are issued to others, it will be difficult if not impossible to revoke those licenses … ” he said in the ruling.

This is a developing story.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

