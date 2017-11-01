Las Vegas passes marijuana paraphernalia ordinance

Smoke shops in Las Vegas can now legally sell devices that allow marijuana aficionados to inhale, ingest or otherwise use cannabis.

Smoke shops in the city haven’t been able to sell paraphernalia like oil rigs and water pipes for cannabis oils or waxes, until the Las Vegas City Council approved a new ordinance Wednesday.

The devices won’t be able to be displayed in areas of the stores visible to people younger than 21. The stores also need to post signs at their entrances barring people younger than 21 from entering.

