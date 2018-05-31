Roads near Las Vegas Strip to reopen after police activity

Roads near the Strip are set to reopen after they were closed Thursday afternoon because of police activity.
Officers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the Desert Inn overpass near Highland Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. A man was on the bridge, but police took him into custody, spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.
“They should be clearing up the roads soon,” she said about 4:40 p.m.
Desert Inn was closed between Highland and Paradise Road. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive was closed underneath the Desert Inn arterial.
Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.