Roads near Las Vegas Strip to reopen after police activity

Roads near the Strip are set to reopen after they were closed Thursday afternoon because of police activity.

The Desert Inn Road overpass is closed near Highland Drive as Las Vegas police are trying to rescue a man on the overpass, Thursday, May 31, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Officers were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the Desert Inn overpass near Highland Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. A man was on the bridge, but police took him into custody, spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

“They should be clearing up the roads soon,” she said about 4:40 p.m.

Desert Inn was closed between Highland and Paradise Road. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive was closed underneath the Desert Inn arterial.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.

36.131626, -115.176795