Football-sized mass shrinks to size of marble with experimental treatment

Experimental drugs used in a clinical trial have shrunk the swelling around a tumor in Ruben Solis’ throat from football size to that of a large marble.

Ruben Solis is the first person in the world to receive a new clinical drug trial for head and neck cancer at the Comprehensive Cancer Centers' Southeast Henderson Treatment Center. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dr. Anthony Nguyen, left, speaks to patient Ruben Solis at the Comprehensive Cancer Centers' Southeast Henderson Treatment Center on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Henderson. Solis is the very first patient in the world on a new clinical trial for head and neck cancer. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In February, Ruben Solis had a cancerous tumor in his throat that swelled to the size of a football. Three months later, the tumor and swelling have shrunk to the size of a large marble.

The 54-year-old Henderson resident is the first person in the world to receive a combination of two experimental drugs as part of a clinical trial for head and neck cancer.

“I feel much better,” said the Strip resort food and beverage manager, who had been unable to breathe normally or to speak at all.

Solis, who has stage 4 laryngeal cancer that spread to his lungs, is receiving treatment and participating in the trial at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

Solis and his oncologist, Dr. Anthony Nguyen, spoke with reporters Monday prior to the patient receiving his fourth infusion of the two experimental drugs, Enoblituzumab and Retifanlimab. The treatment is a new form of immunotherapy, which boosts the body’s immune system to combat the cancer.

“So his immune system is actually being manipulated, turned on, to actually fight the cancer from inside,” Nguyen said.

The sponsor of the trial is biopharmaceutical company MacroGenics, based in Rockville, Maryland. The trial, with about 80 participants, will take place in 35 centers in the U.S., Australia and Europe.

Through such trials in Southern Nevada, “We’re crushing that notion that one has to travel far to get cutting edge, new medicines that are not FDA approved or not available,” Nguyen said.

