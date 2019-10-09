How to watch meteor showers in Las Vegas

If you like seeing stars in the early mornings, it’s time to enjoy some of the better meteor showers of the year. But it might help to get away from the bright lights of the Strip.

Ruins of the Cook Bank building in Rhyolite, Nev., are shown in this time exposure beneath a celestial palette of stars during the Orionids meteor shower early Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2009. (Review-Journal File)

The walls of Red Rock Canyon outside of Las Vegas glow under the celestial lights late Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2009 as shooting stars fly though the skies from the Perseid meteor showers. (Review-Journal File)

A meteor streaks across the sky in this time-lapse photograph at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area taken during the annual Perseid meteor shower on Wednesday, August 12, 2009, outside of Las Vegas. (Review-Journal File)

But it may help to get away from the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip — past midnight.

As the Earth passes through a debris stream left by Comet Encke, dust associated with the comet hits the atmosphere at 65,000 mph and burns up, creating the Taurid meteor shower, according to NASA’s website.

Peak nights for the Southern Taurids are Oct. 9-10. The Northern Taurids peak around Nov. 11-12.

Most years, the shower is weak and only a few Taurid meteors can be seen each night. But some scientists suspect that the 2019 Taurids may produce a high concentration of visible fireballs.

Although the number of storms may vary, mid-October through mid-December is generally a period of heavy meteor activity, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Orionids during the second half of October have a prolonged, plateau maximum for several nights. The peak nights are Oct. 21-22 when the moon will be about 45% full.

In a normal year, the Orionids produce 10 to 20 shower members at maximum.

For the best results, find a dark spot outside of Las Vegas, ideally free from light pollution. Make yourself comfortable in a reclining chair and wear plenty of warm clothing. On a good night you might see 10 to 20 meteors per hour.

